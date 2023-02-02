1h ago

International center for prosecution of crimes in Ukraine to be set up in The Hague

Ukrainian soldiers stand on a road not far from Soledar, Donetsk region.
Anatolii Stepanov, AFP

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that an international center for the prosecution of crimes in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.

"It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust", von der Leyen said during an official visit in Ukraine.


european unionukrianehollandrussia
