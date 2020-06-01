International Covid-19 news: Infections slowing down in global hotspots, WHO still keen to work with US

As the UK began to stir back to life and eased lockdowns, including allowing children to return to school, the government reported the lowest coronavirus death toll since the start of the national lockdown in late March, AFP reports.



Outdoor markets also swung open their gates and car showrooms tried to lure back customers and recoup losses suffered since Britain effectively shut down for business to ward off a disease that has now officially claimed 39 045 lives in the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Britain was making "significant progress" against the virus after its daily toll dropped to 111 - the lowest since the stay-at-home order was issued on 23 March.

The situation is similar in Spain, which has recorded no coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of March, a senior health ministry spokeseprson said on Monday.

Spain has recorded new deaths every day since 3 March, though the first death there from the virus in fact dates back to 13 February.

It is one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, having recorded 27 127 deaths from 239 638 cases notified, according to the latest ministry figures Monday.

Italy has posted a series of encouraging figures in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, including the smallest daily number of new cases since 26 February, the Civil Protection Agency said in a statement.



The official tally of new cases increased by 178 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 233 197.

The daily number of new cases was 516 Friday, 416 Saturday and 355 Sunday.

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours was also low compared to the recent average with 60 victims recorded throughout Italy for a total of 33 475 deaths, while the number of people in intensive care, 424, continues to fall.

Monday's figures make encouraging reading as they come two days before the planned reopening on Wednesday of internal boundaries as well as borders with European Union countries and the Schengen area.



Italy has been easing its lockdown gradually since the beginning of May, eager to get the economy back up off its knees.

WHO says it wants to keep working with US

The World Health Organisation said Monday it wanted to keep working with the US despite President Donald Trump's decision to cut ties with the UN health agency, AFP reports.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said US involvement with the organisation had made a "great difference" over the decades and "it is WHO's wish for this collaboration to continue".

Trump said on Friday he was severing US ties with the WHO, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump first suspended funding to the agency a month ago, accusing it of mismanaging its handling of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He has accused the Geneva-based organisation of being a "puppet" of China.

"We have received questions about Friday's announcement by the president of the United States of America," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

"The world has long benefited from the strong, collaborative engagement with the government and the people of the United States.

"The US government and people's contribution and generosity towards global health over many decades has been immense, and it has made a great difference in public health all around the world.

"It is WHO's wish for this collaboration to continue."

Tedros said the "only communication" the WHO has had was Friday's statement from Trump.