International Covid-19 news: Restaurants reopen in Brazil, Jordan extends smoking ban

The father of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown to Greece, despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international travel, Reuters reports.

Greek government officials confirmed on Thursday that author Stanley Johnson had arrived, likely via Bulgaria, in the northern region of Pelion, where he has a holiday home, but said there was nothing untoward in his arrival.

Photos on Stanley Johnson's Instagram account showed him wearing a mask in what appeared to be an airport. Two videos on the same account showed an aircraft coming in to land. "Arriving in Athens this evening!," the caption said.

Stanley Johnson was quoted on Britain's Daily Mail newspaper website as saying he was in Pelion "on essential business trying to Covid-proof my property in view of the upcoming letting season".

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said: "We have banned flights, direct flights from UK and Sweden until 15 June. If a citizen from these countries arrives in a different way to Greece, of course they can come."

Johnson's spokesperson declined to comment on the specific case but when asked whether the prime minister thought the public should follow travel advice, he said: "In relation to Foreign Office advice, that is what it is, it's advice and it is for individuals to make the judgments themselves."

The local governor of the southern Pelion region, Michalis Mitzikos, said: "The relevant authorities are aware of the presence of Mr Johnson here and will act accordingly. We are following the instructions of the relevant authorities, health authorities and police," he said, declining to elaborate.

Restaurants, bars reopen in Rio, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro's bars and restaurants reopened Thursday after more than three months of coronavirus lockdown, despite criticism by health specialists in Brazil, one of the world's worst-hit nations, AFP reports.

As part of a phased return to normality, bars, restaurants and cafes are authorized to reopen to 50% capacity, with a distance of two meters between tables and priority given to open-air dining and drinking.

Rio's gyms, beauty and tattoo parlors may also open on a staggered basis, to avoid crowding.

The city, rimmed with beaches and mountains that normally draw tourists from around the world, registered 68 new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The number has fluctuated in recent weeks after peaking on 3 June with 227 deaths.



Rio de Janeiro state, the second hardest hit Brazilian region after Sao Paulo, has already surpassed 10 000 deaths, more than 60 percent of them in Rio municipality, and more than 115 000 infections.



Brazil on Wednesday surpassed 60 000 deaths and 1.44 million infections, although specialists believe the actual number of cases may be much higher due to the lack of diagnostic tests.

Jordan extends ban on smoking in virus fight



AFP reports that Jordan has extended a ban on cigarettes in closed public spaces to all forms of smoking, citing the fight against Covid-19 in a country with one of the world's highest smoking rates.

"In order to protect the health and safety of citizens, especially given the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath, smoking of all forms (cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and shisha) is banned in closed public places," the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation has long ranked Jordan's 10 million inhabitants among the world's biggest smokers.

The Guardian last month published figures showing that the kingdom had surpassed Indonesia to have the highest smoking rates in the world, with more than eight out of 10 men regularly smoking or otherwise consuming nicotine.

Jordan has registered 1 133 cases of the Covid-19 illness, including nine deaths.

Polish PM tells voters Covid-19 is a disease 'like any other'

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday Poles should not be afraid to vote in the second round of a presidential election due on 12 July because the novel coronavirus has become a disease "like any other".

Reuters reports that his nationalist ruling party's presidential candidate, the incumbent Andrzej Duda, faces a neck-and-neck re-election bid against centrist Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, following a first round of voting last Sunday.

Poland has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic relatively well, with fewer than 1 500 deaths so far out of a total population of some 38 million, though it continues to report new cases in the hundreds each day.

"This is now a disease that we could say is like any other, we are only waiting for a vaccine," state news agency PAP quoted Morawiecki as saying.

"And the institutions assessing the first round (of the election) have confirmed that it was organised in a very appropriate way. Let's not be afraid of participating in the second round," he added.

Duda's re-election is pivotal for the ambition of Morawiecki's Law and Justice (PiS) government to make further progress on its conservative agenda, which includes justice reforms the European Union says subvert democratic standards.

Earlier this week Morawiecki appealed especially to elderly Poles not to be deterred by the pandemic and to turn out to vote in the second round.

Despite his comments and an easing of its lockdown measures, Poland has yet to see a sustained decline in new COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday it reported 382 new cases, the highest number since 17 June, and on Thursday 371 more cases.

Poland's presidential election was originally set for 10 May but had to be delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Migrants test positive after arriving from Italy

Eight migrants who disembarked in Sicily this week after being rescued in the Mediterranean by a charity boat are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, the group Mediterranea said, AFP reports.

The eight migrants were part of a group of 43 people aboard the humanitarian vessel Mare Jonio who disembarked at the Sicilian port of Augusta on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mediterranea said in a statement that health authorities had informed them of the positive results, adding that the individuals represented no risk for the wider population as they were in quarantine, along with the remaining migrants and the crew.

Seeking to quell worries about the infected migrants in Sicily, the mayor of Noto, in the island's lower tip, said the migrants were being quarantined about 20 kilometres outside of town.

"There should be no concern for our community because no possible contact will be allowed," said Mayor Corrado Bonfanti.

Still, news of the migrants infected with coronavirus immediately drew political fire.

Sicily's regional president, Nello Musumeci, wrote on Facebook that requests to quarantine the migrants on a ship rather than on land had been rejected by the government as too expensive.

Far-right leader Matteo Salvini also attacked the government.

"The rest of Europe looks at us with pity, while the human traffickers rub their hands. The government? It's silent and sleeps," Salvini, head of the anti-immigrant League party, wrote on Facebook.