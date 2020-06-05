4h ago

International Covid-19 news: Treatment drug 'shows no benefit', Trump says US 'doing really well'

A major trial in the UK of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, researchers said on Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug, reports AFP.

"We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with Covid-19," said a statement from the chief investigators in the randomised clinical trial, which is run by the University of Oxford and is testing a number of potential treatments for the new coronavirus.

They added they would stop recruiting patients to the hydroxychloroquine part of the trial "with immediate effect".

US 'largely through' pandemic - Trump

US President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that his country has made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," Trump said at a news briefing called after the release of surprisingly good US job numbers.

"We've made every decision correctly," Trump said of his handling of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 108 000 lives in the US.

Brazil toll surges to third-highest in the world

AFP reports that Brazil's death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed Italy's to become the third-highest in the world.

The bleak figures from Brazil underlined the toll the virus is taking in Latin America, the latest epicenter in the pandemic, even as Europe was emerging from its darkest days - with the latest help coming from a new 600-billion-euro economic stimulus measure announced by the European Central Bank.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL - JUNE 05: The conductor of the
The conductor of the Cascais & Oeiras Chamber Orchestra in Portugal, Maestro Nikolay Lalov, gestures while directing the musicians during a rehearsal.

In a bid to further boost growth, the EU Commission called for member states to lift all border restrictions by the end of June.

Brazil's death toll topped 34 000, overtaking Italy's to become the third highest in the world, while cases Mexico, Peru, Ecuador and Chile continued to mount.

Impoverished Haiti, with its fragile health system, is also seeing worrying trends as infections and deaths rise in the face of swirling rumours and disinformation about the severity of the disease.

Brazil is the hardest-hit country in Latin America, though Mexico reported a record number of new infections for the second straight day, with 4 442.

1 in 1000 infected in England, says study

About 53 000 people in England had the coronavirus in the last two weeks of May but less than a third of those who tested positive had symptoms, a study has said, AFP reports. 

The survey of almost 20 000 people in private homes found that 21 people had the disease, the Office for National Statistics said.

"At any given time between 17 May and 30 May 2020, we estimated that an average of 0.1% of the community population had Covid-19," it said.

coronavirus
Muslims perform Friday a prayer at Bilecik Edebali Stadium in Turkey while keeping social distancing and wearing masks.

"This equates to an average of 53 000 people in England."

Only 29% of those who returned positive tests reported feeling symptoms at any time, the data showed.

England's population is just under 56 million.

The UK has now recorded around 40 000 official deaths from the virus, making it the hardest-hit country in Europe and second only to the US.

