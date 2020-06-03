International Covid-19 news: WHO to resume treatment trials, Italy opens for Europeans

The World Health Organisation announced on Wednesday that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume as it searches for potential coronavirus treatments, reports AFP.

On 25 May, the WHO announced it had temporarily suspended the trials to conduct a safety review, which has now concluded there is "no reason" to change the way the trials are conducted.

The UN health agency's decision came after a study published in The Lancet medical journal suggesting the drug could increase the risk of death among Covid-19 patients.

The executive group of the so-called Solidarity Trial - in which hundreds of hospitals across the world have enrolled patients to test several possible treatments for the novel coronavirus - took the decision as a precaution.

Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat arthritis but public figures including US President Donald Trump have backed the drug for Covid-19 prevention and treatment, prompting governments to bulk-buy.

"Last week, the executive group of the Solidarity Trial decided to implement a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial, because of concerns raised about the safety of the drug," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

More than 3 500 patients have been recruited across 35 countries to take part in the trials.

Auschwitz museum struggling under lockdown

AFP reports that The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum was forced to launch an appeal for funding on Wednesday after two months under a coronavirus lockdown that saw revenue from visitors dry up.

The site of Nazi Germany's most notorious death camp normally draws more than two million visitors from across the globe each year.

"We are calling for financial assistance from all those who consider it necessary to preserve memory," the museum said in a statement published on its official website.

"The 2020 budget has collapsed," it said, despite "special support" from the Polish culture ministry and the Auschwitz-Birkenau International Foundation, which will help maintain jobs and continue maintenance work to preserve the site.

But lost revenues from ticket sales means there is no funding for the creation of new exhibitions, education and publishing, it added.

This year marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, where the Nazis killed over 1.1 million people, mostly European Jews.

Created by the Germans in the southern town of Oswiecim in 1940, in what was then occupied Poland, the former camp has come to symbolise the murder of six million European Jews in the Holocaust.

Italy keen to get tourists as country opens for rest of Europe



Italy reopened to travellers from Europe on Wednesday, three months after going into coronavirus lockdown, but sparse arrivals dimmed hopes of reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins, AFP reports.

Gondolas are ready to punt along Venice's canals, lovers can act out "Romeo and Juliet" on Verona's famed balcony, and gladiator fans can pose for selfies at Rome's Colosseum.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the country was clearly on the mend, adding latest contagion data was "encouraging."

"There's enthusiam in the air, a renewed sociability. We deserve to smile, to be cheerful, after weeks of great sacrifice," he said in a televised address. adding the time had come to "concentrate on 'Brand Italy'" and lure tourists back.

But there were fears many are hesitant to come to a country still shaking off a vicious pandemic.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus and has officially reported more than 33 500 deaths - the third highest toll in the world.

It imposed an economically crippling lockdown in early March and has since seen its infection numbers drop off dramatically.

With the country facing its deepest recession since World War II, it needs a swift return of foreign tourists.

Clashes in Senegal over virus curfew



AFP reports that protests tinged by violence broke out late Tuesday in four Senegalese towns over a night-time anti-coronavirus curfew, prompting an appeal for calm by a major Muslim leader, sources said.

In Touba, a religious hub 200 kilometres east of the capital Dakar, three police vehicles and an ambulance were set ablaze, a senior official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A coronavirus treatment centre there was attacked and the windows of the offices of electricity provider Senelec were smashed, the source said.

Witnesses added that post office buildings in Touba - the seat of the politically powerful Sufi Muslim order called the Mouride Brotherhood - were attacked.

In the neighbouring town of Mbacke, protestors damaged the local headquarters of radio station RFM, which is owned by singer and former minister Youssou N'Dour, according to the local journalists' association 3CM.

The group said in a statement that it "firmly condemns these acts of vandalism" and "calls on the authorities to ensure the safety of the media during this period of riots".

Protestors also erected barricades and burned tyres in Mbacke, other witnesses said.

The Senegalese media added demonstrations also occurred in Tambacounda, in the east of the country, and Thies, in the west.

The caliph, or leader, of the Mouride Brotherhood, Serigne Mountakha Mbacke, made a rare late-night TV appearance to call for an end to the protests in Touba, Senegal's second-largest city with a population of around a million people.

"Go home. Tomorrow we will look at the source of the problems and how to address them. I don't think we have ever seen this in Touba," he said.

The curfew, imposed by President Macky Sall on 23 March, bans movement between 21:00 and 05:00.

It is being implemented in tandem with a ban on travel between Senegal's regions.

The country has recorded nearly 4 000 cases of coronavirus, and 45 deaths.