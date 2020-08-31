1h ago

International Covid-19 wrap: Over 847 000 deaths and 25.2 million cases

Doctors collected samples of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Rehman Asad, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

US tops six million cases 

Recorded cases of the new coronavirus pass six million in the United States, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The US remains by far the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with 183 203 deaths from Covid-19, the tracker of reference shows.

Indian growth plunges 

India's economic growth suffers a historic 23.9 percent decline between April and June, official figures show, as manufacturing and productivity are battered by the strict lockdown.

The contraction is the biggest since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics in 1996. The figures come as the country's cases surged past 3.6 million.

Vaccines 

The European Commission says it will participate in the World Health Organization mechanism to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, offering 400 million euros ($477 million) in guarantees.

And Canada announces deals with US companies Novavax and Johnson & Johnson for 76 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

More than 847 000 dead 

The pandemic has killed at least 847 071 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT Monday.

More than 25.2 million cases have been registered.

Australian cases drop 

Australia reports fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number in two months, as authorities appear to bring an outbreak in second city Melbourne under control.

Victoria state, which has been battling a second wave of infections in the city, recorded just 73 cases after peaking above 700 in late July, providing hope for a way out of a strict city-wide lockdown.

New Zealand lifts Auckland lockdown

Schools across New Zealand's biggest city Auckland reopen as it emerges from lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing confidence a second-wave outbreak is under control.

Aucklanders are allowed out of their homes, but the government limits non-school social gatherings in the city to 10 people and makes masks compulsory on public transport nationwide.

Protesters 'shameful': Merkel 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday condemns as "shameful" an attempt by protesters angry at coronavirus restrictions to storm parliament, saying they had abused the right to demonstrate peacefully.

Several hundred people tried to get into the Reichstag building during a rally against coronavirus rules in Berlin on Saturday

