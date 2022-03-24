10m ago

add bookmark

International Criminal Court prosecutor calls for international support in Ukraine war-crimes probe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Thursday asked a coalition of countries in The Hague to back his war-crimes investigation in Ukraine, saying "things can get worse" if the international community fails to act now.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan was speaking to a meeting of a British-led coalition, including prosecutors and justice ministers from dozens of countries, who have offered the Hague court financial, military and legal assistance.

Khan opened a formal inquiry into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine on 28 February, four days after Russia invaded its smaller neighbour.

READ | SA abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

It will examine possible atrocities on both sides of the conflict, looking into events as far back as Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, but Kyiv has authorised the court to investigate on its territory and a team of investigators is collecting evidence in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Khan called on nations to come together to hold accountable those responsible for atrocities.

"If we seize this moment collectively. If we can fortify the rule of law.. .it is to the benefit not only of this office, or to the ICC, but to the whole international legal order," Khan said.

"If we do not collectively step up...things can get worse and history will not judge us well and victims around the world will not judge us well."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
international criminal courtrussiaukrainecourts
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 4453 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 1920 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.60
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.23
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.02
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.8%
Gold
1,953.73
+0.5%
Silver
25.62
+2.0%
Palladium
2,503.51
-0.8%
Platinum
1,026.32
+0.2%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
67,842
-0.6%
All Share
74,495
-0.5%
Resource 10
83,274
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,820
-1.4%
Financial 15
17,124
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo