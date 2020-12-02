02 Dec

Interpol warns of organised criminals targeting Covid-19 vaccines

Lwandile Bhengu
Interpol has warned of potential illegal operations targeting Covid-19 vaccines.
Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Interpol has warned countries to be aware of  organised crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines as researchers across the globe race to find a vaccine.

Interpol said its 194 member countries needed to be wary of crime networks where individuals would advertise, sell and administer fake vaccines.

"As a number of Covid-19 vaccines come closer to approval and global distribution, ensuring the safety of the supply chain and identifying illicit websites selling fake products will be essential," it said in a notice.

"The need for coordination between law enforcement and health regulatory bodies will also play a vital role to ensure the safety of individuals and wellbeing of communities are protected."

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said that criminal organisations were planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains.

"Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives," he said.

The warning extended to the parallel production and distribution of unauthorised and falsified testing kits.

"It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the Covid-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning."

