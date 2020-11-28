47m ago

add bookmark

Iran accuses Israel of killing top nuclear scientist, vows 'revenge'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Iran has blamed arch foe Israel and warned of severe revenge after its most prominent nuclear scientist was assassinated. 
  • Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's assassination threatens to escalate tensions between Iran and the US and its close ally Israel.
  • Military advisers to Iran's supreme leader have accused Israel of trying to provoke a war through the assassination.

Iran said one of its most prominent nuclear scientists was assassinated on Friday in an attack outside Tehran, blaming arch foe Israel and warning of "severe revenge".

The assassination threatens to escalate tensions between Iran and the US and its close ally Israel, with some warning of the risk of a major conflict in the Middle East.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, 59, was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards, the defence ministry said.

It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the ministry's reasearch and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.

The United States slapped sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for "activities and transactions that contributed to the development of Iran's nuclear programme", and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted while travelling near Absard city in Tehran province's eastern Damavand county.

Photo made available by Iran state TV (IRIB) showing the damaged car of Fakhrizadeh after it was attacked near the capital Tehran.
mohsen fakhrizadeh car wreckage scene
A handout photo made available by Iran state TV on 27 November 2020, shows the damaged car of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after it was attacked near the capital Tehran.

A state television reporter said a pickup truck carrying explosives concealed under a pile of wood exploded in front of his car, before it was sprayed with bullets from an SUV.

Images from the scene showed a black sedan on the side of the road, its windshield pockmarked with bullet holes. A pool of blood was seen on the asphalt.

'Act of state terror'

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there were "serious indications of an Israeli role" in the assassination.

"Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today," he tweeted.

"This cowardice - with serious indications of Israeli role - shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators."

Zarif called on international community to "condemn this act of state terror".

The New York Times said an American official and two other intelligence officials confirmed Israel was behind the attack, without giving further details.

READ | Ex-CIA chief condemns 'criminal' assassination of Iranian

A spokesman for Netanyahu questioned by AFP in Jerusalem declined to comment on the attack.

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Hatami said Fakhrizadeh had a "significant role in defence innovations" and had been repeatedly "threatened with assassination and (was) followed."

Speaking on television, Hatami said he "managed nuclear defence and did extensive work", without elaborating.

He linked Fakhrizadeh's assassination to the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani as "completely related".

Soleimani, who headed the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was killed in an American air strike near Baghdad airport in January.

Days later, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops, but Trump refrained from any further military response.

'Bitter and heavy blow'

Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri called Fakhrizdeh's death "a bitter and heavy blow to the country's defence system" and warned of "severe revenge".

Fakhrizadeh's assassination comes less than two months before Joe Biden is to take office as US president.

Biden has promised a return to diplomacy with Iran after four hawkish years under Trump, who withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

MUST READ | Biden win a setback for Israel's Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians

At the time, Trump said the deal did not offer sufficient guarantees to stop Tehran from acquiring an atomic bomb. Iran has always denied it wants such a weapon.

Trump on Friday retweeted reports on Fakhrizadeh's assassination, without commenting on it himself.

Hossein Dehghan, military adviser to Iran's supreme leader and a former senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accused Israel of trying to provoke a war through the assassination.

"In the last days of the political life of their gambling ally (Trump), the Zionists are trying to intensify pressure on Iran to create a full-blown war," he tweeted.

"We will strike the killers like lightning."
Hossein Dehghan

Many Iranian newspapers covered Fakhrizadeh's assassination on the front pages of their Saturday editions.

The conservative Resalat called him the "pride of (Iran's) nuclear industry" and said his killing showed "the West cannot be trusted".

Wider conflagration

Former CIA director John Brennan warned the assassination risked sparking a wider conflagration in the Middle East.

"This was a criminal act and highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation and a new round of regional conflict," Brennan tweeted.

"Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage and to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits."

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that controls Gaza, condemned the assassination.

Accident wreckage scene
Photo near the capital Tehran made available by Iran state TV (IRIB) showing the road area where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated.
wreckage scene
Imagery made available by Iran state TV (IRIB) depicting remnants of the area where a top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated.

"This assassination comes against the background of persistant American and Zionist threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran," it said.

Ellie Geranmayeh of the European Council on International Relations said on Twitter that the "objective behind the killing wasn't to hinder (Iran's) nuclear programme but to undermine diplomacy."

She noted that recent high-level visits by US officials to Israel and Saudi Arabia "raised flags something being cooked up" to "provoke Iran and complicate Biden's diplomatic push."

The killing of Fakhrizadeh is the latest in a series of assassinations of nuclear scientists in Iran in recent years that the Islamic republic has blamed on Israel.

The New York Times reported earlier in November that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command was secretly shot and killed in Tehran by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at Washington's behest.

Iran said the report was based on "made-up information" and reaffirmed its denial of the presence of any of the group's members in the Islamic republic.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mohsen fakhrizadehiranisrael
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R500k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 96 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
26% - 186 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
61% - 440 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.25
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.23
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.04)
Gold
1787.51
(+0.09)
Silver
22.67
(+0.11)
Platinum
965.22
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
48.27
(+0.96)
Palladium
2413.01
(+0.60)
All Share
57822.50
(-0.17)
Top 40
53021.58
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11577.71
(-0.58)
Industrial 25
79894.95
(-0.12)
Resource 10
52804.55
(+0.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo