Iran court orders retrial for protester on death row

  • Iranian Mahan Sadrat won a retrial after being found guilty of "enmity against God".
  • He was accused of drawing a knife during protests.
  • So far, 11 death sentences in connection with the protests have been issued.

Iran's Supreme Court has ordered a retrial for a young Iranian sentenced to death for his part in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on Wednesday.

Mahan Sadrat was one of nearly a dozen Iranians sentenced to death after being convicted of capital offences during the protests that erupted following Amini's death in custody on 16 September.

The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

"The accused's request for a retrial was found to be in accordance with the law... and so the case was referred to the court for retrial," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

READ | UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown

Sadrat, who is in his early 20s, had been found guilty of "moharebeh" - or "enmity against God" - an Islamic sharia law offence that can carry the death penalty in Iran.

His conviction was based on allegations he had drawn a knife, causing fear and insecurity, state news agency IRNA said earlier this month.

At a court hearing on 3 November, Sadrat pleaded not guilty to the knife charge, but admitted setting a motorbike on fire, the news agency added.

Officials in Iran say hundreds of people have been killed in the months-long street violence, including dozens of security force personnel. Thousands more have been arrested.

The judiciary has said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests. Two of those have been carried out.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public on 12 December after being sentenced to death by a court in second city Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife. 

Four days earlier, Mohsen Shekari, also 23, was executed for wounding a member of the security forces.

Campaigners say a dozen other defendants are charged with offences that could see them receive the death penalty too.

Also on Wednesday, Mizan Online reported that a reported death sentence against medical doctor Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou was not yet final.

"No definitive verdict has been issued yet and the case... is being investigated in the Supreme Court," it said.

Amnesty International had said that Ghare-Hasanlou, a doctor, and his wife Farzaneh were on their way to the funeral of a protester who had been killed when they were "caught up in the chaos" of a deadly assault on a security force member.

Reformist newspaper Etemad reported on Wednesday that "Ghare-Hasanlou's death sentence has been cancelled."


