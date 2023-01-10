4m ago

Iran issues another death sentence over Mahsa Amini protests

  • Iran has sentenced another person to death in connection with anti-government protests.
  • On Tuesday, the country sentenced Javad Rouhi for charges around "corruption of Earth".
  • Protesting erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for violating Iran's dress code.

Iran has sentenced another man to death in connection with the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said Tuesday.

The Islamic republic has been gripped by civil unrest since the 16 September death of 22-year-old Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code.

Javad Rouhi was sentenced to death on charges of "corruption on Earth", the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

The sentence, which can still be appealed, brings to 18 the total number of people the judiciary have announced have been condemned to death in connection with the protests.

Rouhi was found guilty of "leading a group of rioters", "inciting people to create insecurity", as well as of "apostasy by desecration of the Koran by burning it", Mizan Online reported.

He was also found guilty of "setting fire to and destroying property in a way that causes severe disruption to the country's public order and security", it added.

READ | Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid global condemnation

Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during the protests which they mostly describe as "riots".

Tehran accuses hostile foreign countries and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

Four executions have been carried out, and six of those sentenced to capital punishment have been granted retrials.


