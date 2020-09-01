35m ago

add bookmark

Iran nuclear deal parties meet amid US pressure

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • European powers and China have met to rescue the Iran nuclear deal.
  • Inspectors have been allowed to visit Iranian sites suspected of nuclear activities.
  • The US has failed to garner support to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

The signatories to the faltering Iran nuclear deal kicked off a meeting in Vienna on Tuesday as the US is bidding to restore international sanctions on the Islamic republic and extend an arms embargo.

Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia are struggling to save the landmark 2015 accord with Iran, which has been progressively stepping up its nuclear activities since last year.

READ | Iran nuclear deal in danger of 'disintegration'

Tehran insists it is entitled to do so under the deal - which swapped sanctions relief for Iran's agreement to scale back its nuclear programme - following the US withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions.

In a boost to Tuesday's talks, the Iranian atomic energy last week agreed to allow inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog to visit two sites suspected of having hosted undeclared activity in the early 2000s.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi had travelled to Iran on his first trip since taking up the top post last year and after months of calling for access.

'Isolated US'

Results from any site visits are, however, expected to take three months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter, so "it risks being a problem then with the Iranians" if anything undeclared and nuclear-related is found.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Ambassador to International Organisations in Vienna, noted on Monday on Twitter that "nuclear deal participants have a lot of topics to discuss".

The meeting is chaired by EU senior official Helga Schmid with representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia attending.

Mark Fitzpatrick, an associate fellow of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said last week's agreement on access kept "Iran generally in line with the rest of the world, against an isolated United States".

The UN last week blocked the US bid to reimpose international sanctions on Iran, while Washington also failed to rally enough support to extend an arms embargo set to start to lapse from October.

But Fitzpatrick pointed out: "Iran's nuclear activities remain of deep concern to those states that are dedicated to non-proliferation."

Iran reportedly recently transferred advanced centrifuges used to enrich uranium from a pilot facility into a new hall at its main Natanz nuclear fuel plant, which was hit by sabotage in July.

An IAEA assessment published in June said Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium was almost eight times the limit fixed in the accord.

The level of enrichment is still far below what would be needed for a nuclear weapon, but EU parties to the deal have urged Iran's full compliance.

The IAEA, which regular updates its members on Iran's nuclear activities, is expected to issue a fresh report ahead of a meeting of member states to discuss the dossier later this month.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
EXPLAINER: Iran, the US, Trump, ballistic missiles... and what comes next
Trump tweets Iran will 'never have a nuclear weapon'
Unravelling of the Iran nuclear deal: a timeline
Read more on:
iaeairannuclear
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 957 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 381 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 2598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

11h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(+1.81)
ZAR/GBP
22.33
(+1.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.88
(+1.69)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(+1.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.83)
Gold
1974.31
(+0.37)
Silver
28.48
(+1.37)
Platinum
947.00
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2284.43
(+2.57)
All Share
55884.32
(+0.74)
Top 40
51654.88
(+0.84)
Financial 15
9963.30
(+2.22)
Industrial 25
75189.90
(+0.58)
Resource 10
55966.80
(+0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

3h ago

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
for subscribers
WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough...

31 Aug

WATCH | Ocean View 'soup kitchen' for cats and dogs helps pet owners during tough times
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo