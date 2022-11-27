13m ago

add bookmark

Iran rapper charged with 'corruption on earth' could face death penalty - judiciary

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

An Iranian rapper who expressed support for anti-regime protests is charged with "corruption on earth" and could face the death penalty, judicial authorities confirmed on Sunday.

A US-based rights group had tweeted on Saturday that Toomaj Salehi's trial had begun "without a lawyer of his choice", and his family said his "life is at serious risk".

"The trial has not yet begun but the charge against Toomaj Salehi has been drafted and sent back" to the court in Isfahan, said Assadollah Jafari, judicial chief in the central province, according to the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

Salehi is charged with "corruption on earth", according to the judiciary, one of the Islamic republic's most serious offences.

He is also accused of spreading "lies on the internet, propaganda against the state, of having formed and managed illegal groups with the aim of disrupting security in cooperation with a government hostile" to Iran, and of inciting people to violence.

Iran's judiciary says more than 2,000 people have been charged since the start of the protests. Salehi is among a number of prominent figures detained.

The September 16 death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women, sparked nationwide demonstrations.

Authorities call them "riots" and say they are encouraged by Iran's Western "enemies".

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk says around 14,000 people have been arrested over the protests.

Salehi had disappeared at the end of October before appearing in a video published on November 2 by Iran's state news agency IRNA.

The video claimed to show the first images of Salehi after his arrest.

In it, the man says: "I am Toomaj Salehi. I said I made a mistake."

Rights activists condemned the recording as a forced confession.

His detention came shortly after he told the Canadian Broadcasting Cooperation: "You are dealing with a mafia that is ready to kill the entire nation... in order to keep its power, money and weapons."

Iran's judiciary has already confirmed six death sentences over the protests, and rights group Amnesty International says that based on official reports at least 21 people currently on trial are charged with crimes that could see them hanged.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iran
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2893 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1281 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4586 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.60
0.0%
Silver
21.61
0.0%
Palladium
1,856.61
0.0%
Platinum
984.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
-0.0%
All Share
73,151
+0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,347
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,370
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo