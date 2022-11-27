22m ago

add bookmark

Iran releases footballer, prominent dissident on bail - reports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Iranian authorities on Saturday released on bail former international footballer Voria Ghafouri and prominent dissident Hossein Ronaghi, two of the most prominent figures detained in the crackdown on the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, reports said.

The arrest on Thursday of Ghafouri, who is Kurdish and had spoken out in support of the protests, had sparked an outcry as the Iranian team plays in the World Cup in Doha.

Ronaghi, meanwhile, had been detained since shortly after the protests started in mid-September, and concern had been growing about his health after he mounted a hunger strike lasting two months.

"Voria Ghafouri and Hossein Ronaghi were released on bail," Iran's Fars news agency said on its social media accounts.

The Iranian newspaper Shargh also said that Ghafouri had been released following his arrest during a training session on Thursday.

"Hossein was released tonight on bail to undergo treatment," Hossein Ronaghi's brother Hassan wrote on Twitter.

Their father Ahmad posted a picture of Hossein in hospital, saying he had been released after a hunger strike that lasted 64 days.

According to the UN, around 14,000 people have been arrested in the crackdown on the protests that erupted after the death of Amini who had been arrested by the Tehran morality police.


Among those detained are dozens of prominent journalists, cultural figures, lawyers and also sportspeople .

Ghafouri, an outspoken figure who appeared 28 times for Iran up until 2019, was arrested after a club training session over accusations that he spread "propaganda" against the Islamic republic, Fars said on Thursday.

Originally from the Kurdish-populated city of Sanandaj in western Iran, Ghafouri had been particularly critical of the crackdown in Kurdish-populated areas of western Iran where activists say dozens have been killed in the last 10 days.

Ronaghi, 37, a contributor to The Wall Street Journal, has for years been one of the most fearless critics of the Islamic republic still living in the country.

Ronaghi was taken to Evin prison after his arrest on September 24. His family had said he risks dying due to a kidney condition.

Other prominent figures remain in detention in the crackdown on the protests, which are seen as the biggest challenge to the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution.

They include the prominent dissidents Arash Sadeghi and Majid Tavakoli as well as journalists Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi who helped expose the Amini case.

Renowned Iranian film-makers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof were meanwhile detained this year even before the current protest wave began.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iran
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2856 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1267 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4525 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.60
0.0%
Silver
21.61
0.0%
Palladium
1,856.61
0.0%
Platinum
984.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
-0.0%
All Share
73,151
+0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,347
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,370
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo