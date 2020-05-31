6m ago

Iran says virus cases surpass 150 000

(Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
  • 2 516 new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the total number of infections to 151 466
  • The death toll is now 7 797
  • Restrictions have been lifted, but there has been a resurgence cluster outbreaks in some provinces

Iran said its caseload of novel coronavirus infections passed the grim milestone of 150 000 on Sunday, as the country struggles to contain a recent upward trend.

The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed in order to halt a Covid-19 outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.

But the health ministry has warned of a potential virus resurgence with new cluster outbreaks in a number of provinces.

Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 2 516 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 151 466.

Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic republic since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

Jahanpour said the virus had claimed another 63 lives over the same period, raising the overall toll to 7 797.

So far the government has reimposed a lockdown only in Khuzestan province on Iran's southwestern border with Iraq.

It remains "red", the highest level on Iran's colour-coded risk scale.

Experts both at home and abroad have voiced scepticism about Iran's official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

