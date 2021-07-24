3m ago

add bookmark

Iraq arrests 'cell' over deadly bombing claimed by IS

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Iraqi security forces and citizens inspect the site after a blast at Al-Wahilat market in Sadr district of Baghdad, Iraq on July 19, 2021. (Photo by Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Iraqi security forces and citizens inspect the site after a blast at Al-Wahilat market in Sadr district of Baghdad, Iraq on July 19, 2021. (Photo by Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • The bombing happened on Monday at the Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City.
  • Thirty people were killed during the bombing and dozen others injured.
  • Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said all the members of the terrorist cell that planned and perpetrated the attack have been arrested.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi announced Saturday the arrest of a "terror cell" behind a Baghdad market bombing that killed dozens and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The attack sparked revulsion and renewed fears about the reach of IS, which lost its last territory in Iraq after a gruelling campaign that ended in late 2017, but retains sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain areas.

The bombing took place on Monday at Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, a Shiite suburb in the capital, and officially killed 30 people, excluding the direct perpetrator.

"We have arrested all the members of the cowardly terrorist cell that planned and perpetrated the attack," Kadhemi said on Twitter, "and they will be put before a judge today."

The prime minister did not specify the number of people arrested, but a source at the interior ministry said the suspects were anticipated to make televised "confessions", a common occurrence for major crimes in Iraq.

ALSO READ | Iraq market blast kills at least 21, wounds 33: medical source

Deadly attacks were common in Baghdad during the sectarian bloodletting that followed the US-led invasion of 2003, and later on as IS swept across much of Iraq in a lightning 2014 offensive.

Iraq declared IS defeated in late 2017 after a fierce three-year campaign and attacks became relatively rare in the capital - until January this year when a twin IS-claimed suicide bombing killed 32 people in another market.

The US-led coalition that supported Iraq's campaign against IS has significantly drawn down its troop levels over the past year, citing increased capabilities of Iraqi forces.

But US troops have been targeted by powerful Iraqi pro-Iran armed factions, which want them to withdraw from the country entirely.

The US and Iran share enmity toward IS, but Tehran also sees Washington as its arch-nemesis.

- New drone attack -

An armed drone targeted a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan that hosts American troops, without causing casualties, the US-led coalition said Saturday.

It was the latest in a spate of attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq.

Iraqi Kurdish media outlets said the attack targeted a base at Al-Harir, 70 kilometres northeast of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region.

US interests in Iraq have been hit by 50 rocket and drone attacks so far this year - assaults Washington consistently blames on Tehran-backed factions operating within Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary alliance.

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee on Friday threatened to continue the attacks unless the US withdraws all its forces and ends the "occupation".

Most of the American troops deployed in the coalition, which helped defeat IS in Iraq in 2017, were withdrawn under former US president Donald Trump.

Those that remain are officially classed as advisers and trainers for Iraq's army and counter-terrorism units.

Kadhemi is expected to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday to discuss a possible full US troop withdrawal from Iraq.

But analysts say events in the wake of the 2011 US withdrawal from Iraq - notably the rise of IS - may make Biden reluctant to authorise a full pullout, for fear of giving the jihadists rooms to regenerate once more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iraq
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3605 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 368 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
32% - 1912 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

1h ago

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'

2h ago

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Team SA sees hockey, waterpolo sides beaten as...

20h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Team SA sees hockey, waterpolo sides beaten as Gallagher, Houlie miss out in the pool
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

5h ago

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

5h ago

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain

6h ago

SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

7h ago

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

7h ago

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

8h ago

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

8h ago

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

9h ago

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

9h ago

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

10h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold

10h ago

Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold
Expectations high for Fiji, spiritual home of rugby sevens

10h ago

Expectations high for Fiji, spiritual home of rugby sevens
Medvedev wins Olympic opener as Djokovic begins gold medal bid

11h ago

Medvedev wins Olympic opener as Djokovic begins gold medal bid
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
SA rowers have disappointing start but progress to repechage in Tokyo

15h ago

SA rowers have disappointing start but progress to repechage in Tokyo
GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening...

23 Jul

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo