Iraq arrests ISIS finance chief wanted by US 'in Turkey'

Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who according to the US served as the equivalent of "finance minister" for ISIS, was arrested in Turkey.

Jaburi is also the suspected former deputy to late ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Details around Jaburi's arrest aren't clear, but the US had offered a reward of up to $5 million for his capture.

Baghdad – Iraq has captured the alleged finance chief of the Islamic State (ISIS) group, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was sought by the United States, in an operation abroad, Iraqi authorities said on Monday.

Jaburi, also the suspected former deputy to the late ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was arrested "in Turkey", a senior Iraqi military source told AFP without elaborating.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi had earlier announced on Twitter that Jaburi was arrested by the intelligence services "outside the borders" of Iraq, in a "complex external operation", without naming the location.

It was not immediately clear if Turkish authorities were involved and there was no immediate reaction from Ankara.

The US had offered a reward of up to $5 million for the capture of Jaburi.

The US Rewards for Justice programme said Jaburi had "reportedly served as the equivalent of... finance minister (for ISIS), supervising the group's revenue-generating operations from illicit sales of oil, gas, antiquities and minerals".

Sleeper cells

In September 2015, the US Treasury Department labelled Jaburi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

ISIS took over one-third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, expanding their self-declared "caliphate", stretching across the Syrian border.

Iraq's government declared victory against the jihadists in late 2017, after a grinding military campaign backed by a US-led military coalition.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in north-western Syria in October 2019.

ISIS sleeper cells still periodically launch attacks in Iraq, against both the security forces and civilians.

According to an official from the US-led coalition who spoke on condition of anonymity, ISIS is now "stretched" financially and its operations in Iraq are "very localised".





