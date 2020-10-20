Iraqi woman arrested after drowning children in the Tigris River

An Iraqi woman was arrested after throwing her two children off a bridge into the Tigris River to punish her husband.

The woman’s three-year-old son and two-year-old daughter were presumed drowned as their bodies have yet to be found, news reports said on Monday.

Security camera footage of the incident on Saturday was widely shared on social media and caused outrage among Iraqis.

Family members say the mother killed her children in an act of revenge after the father divorced her in late September.

Abu Tahsin Deraji, the children’s paternal grandparent, was quoted as saying the woman planned killings after the couple separated several months ago.

The incident occurred on Al-Aimmah Bridge north of the capital, Baghdad. Video of the father crying uncontrollably at the scene was also circulating on social media.

