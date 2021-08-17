Irish organised crime kingpin 'The Monk' arrested in Spain

Fugitive Irish crime boss Gerry Hutch, aka 'The Monk', was arrested by police in Spain where he was in hiding.

Wanted in Ireland, Hutch was living in Fuengirola where he "relied on a logistics network" to supply his hideout with everything he needed.

He is linked to the 2016 murder of a member of a rival group during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Madrid – Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested the fugitive leader of an Irish organised crime group who is wanted in Ireland for murder.

Officers arrested Gerry Hutch, also known as "The Monk", on Thursday at a restaurant in Fuengirola on Spain's southern Costa del Sol, where he was living, Spanish police said in a statement.

The 58-year-old had been living in the centre of Fuengirola where he "relied on a logistics network which supplied him with everything he needed without having to leave his hiding place", the statement added.

'Most dangerous'

Described by Spanish police as one of Ireland's "most dangerous criminals", he is wanted for the murder in 2016 of a member of a rival organised crime group during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

Irish authorities believe the Regency attack was carried out by the Hutch organised crime group in retaliation for the murder of Hutch's nephew, Gary Hutch, in Mijas on the Costa del Sol in 2015.

Gerry Hutch, the Monk, es tío de Gary Hutch asesinado en 2015 en Mijas. El boxeador al que está pesando en el vídeo es Jamie Kavanagh, hijo de Gerard Hacha Kavanagh, hombre que trajababa para los Kinahan y que fue asesinado en la terraza de un pub de Marbella en 2014. pic.twitter.com/tHsRKWeMU4 — NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) August 13, 2021

According to the police statement, the "fierce war" between the two gangs has resulted in "close to 20 dead" both in Ireland and in Spain.

Hutch left Ireland soon after the Regency attack and he is believed to have lived for a while on Spain's Canary Islands, before moving earlier this year to Fuengirola.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.