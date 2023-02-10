28m ago

add bookmark

'Isn't it a sin?': Erdogan faces voter fury as earthquake deaths top 21 000

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Criticism is mounting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan days after a massive earthquake.
  • More than 21 000 people died in the 7.8-magnitude tremor.
  • The cold weather has complicated rescue efforts in remote areas.

Hakan Tanriverdi has a simple message for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan days after Turkey suffered its worst disaster in generations: "Don't come here asking for votes."

The earthquake that killed more than 21 000 people across Turkey and Syria came at one of the most politically sensitive moments of Erdogan's two-decade rule.

The Turkish leader has proposed holding a crunch election on 14 May that could keep his Islamic-rooted government in power until 2028.

The date gives his splintered opposition little time to hammer out their differences and agree on a joint presidential candidate.

Whether that vote can now go ahead as planned remains to be seen.

READ | Turkish quake survivors face big freeze in cars, but: 'We cannot go home'

Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency across 10 quake-hit provinces. The region is still digging out its dead and many are living on the streets or in their cars.

Victims' relatives sit next to the rubble of a col
Victims' relatives sit next to the rubble of a collapsed building in Adiyaman, Turkey, days after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey.

Campaigning here seems out of the question.

But there is also a political dimension that is deeply personal for Erdogan.

The earthquake struck just as he was gaining momentum and starting to lift his approval numbers from a low suffered during a dire economic crisis that exploded in 2022.

Tanriverdi's bitterness is a bad sign for Erdogan in a province where he handily beat his secular opposition rival in the last election in 2018.

Tanriverdi said of the government's earthquake response:

We were deeply hurt that no one supported us.

Tanriverdi's grievances are common in Adiyaman province - one of the hardest-hit by the quake.

Locals complain that rescuers didn't arrive in time to pull out people who survived the first critical hours. Some pointed to a lack of machinery to drill through slabs of concrete.

"I did not see anyone until 2:00pm on the second day of the earthquake," Adiyaman resident Mehmet Yildirim said.

"No government, no state, no police, no soldiers. Shame on you! You left us on our own."

Erdogan admitted "shortcomings" in the government's handling of the disaster on Wednesday.

But he is also fighting back. The 68-year-old led a rescue response meeting in Ankara on Tuesday and spent the following two days touring a series of devastated cities.

He is yet to visit Adiyaman.

That upsets Hediye Kalkan, a volunteer who travelled nearly 150km to help with the Adiyaman rescue and recovery effort.

"Why doesn't the state show itself on a day like this?" she demanded.

"People are taking their relatives' bodies out by their own means".

The sheer scale and timing of the disaster - spanning a large and remote region in the middle of a winter storm - would make any rescue effort complicated.

Erdogan has received a largely warm reception from locals in carefully choreographed visits broadcast on national television.

One elderly woman came out to hug Erdogan and shed tears on his shoulder.

Veysel Gultekin might not do the same if he had a chance to face the Turkish leader.

Gultekin said he had seen one of his relatives' feet trapped under the rubble after running out on the street after Monday's pre-dawn tremor.

"If I had a simple drill, I could have pulled him out alive," Gultekin said. 

"But he was completely trapped and after a strong aftershock, he died."

AFP reporters saw more machines and rescue workers - including international teams - around collapsed buildings on Thursday.

But this was not enough to soothe Tanriverdi's pain.

"People who didn't die from the earthquake were left to die in the cold," he said. 

"Isn't it a sin, people who have been left to die like this?"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeysyriaearthquakes
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 5150 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.54
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.09
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
946.52
-3.5%
Palladium
1,615.67
-2.7%
Gold
1,854.24
-0.4%
Silver
21.89
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.50
-0.7%
Top 40
74,037
0.0%
All Share
80,021
0.0%
Resource 10
74,236
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,303
0.0%
Financial 15
16,382
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo