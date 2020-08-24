25m ago

add bookmark

Israel again strikes Hamas targets in Gaza overnight, ahead of Pompeo visit

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Israeli army says it has again hit Hamas targets along the Gaza Strip in retaliation for incendiary balloons.
  • Israel has bombed Gaza, run by the Islamist group Hamas, almost daily since 6 August.
  • The latest Israeli strikes came just before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touched down in Tel Aviv.

Jerusalem – The Israeli army said on Monday it had again hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight, in retaliation for incendiary balloon and rocket attacks launched from the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has bombed Gaza, run by the Islamist group Hamas, almost daily since 6 August, while balloons carrying fire bombs and, less frequently, rocket fire have hit Israel from Gaza.

An Egyptian delegation has been trying to broker a return to an informal truce.

"During the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"In response, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft struck military posts and an underground infrastructure" belonging to Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, it said.

Diplomatic ties

On Thursday night, Gaza militants fired a dozen rockets at Israel, which responded with air strikes on a rocket-manufacturing plant and underground infrastructure.

Israeli firefighters meanwhile continued to put out blazes on farms and scrubland caused by the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Egypt has acted to calm repeated flare-ups of violence in recent years to prevent any repetition of the three wars Israel and Hamas have fought since 2008.

The latest Israeli strikes came just before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touched down in Tel Aviv to kick off a five-day trip to the Middle East.

His visit will focus on Israel's normalising diplomatic ties with the UAE, seen as a betrayal by many Palestinians, and urging other Arab states to follow suit.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies
UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution with Palestine
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza
Read more on:
palestineisraelmiddle east conflict
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 593 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 2511 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
9% - 320 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.94
(+1.15)
ZAR/GBP
22.20
(+1.07)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(+0.85)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(+0.75)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.10)
Gold
1944.39
(+0.51)
Silver
26.86
(+1.23)
Platinum
930.01
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
44.96
(0.00)
Palladium
2173.84
(+0.78)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo