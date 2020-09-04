Israel cases surge, South Africa slows: A week in Covid-19

There was an increase in of coronavirus cases in Israel, France and Indonesia, and South Africa saw a decline in South Africa.

India, the US and Brazil are the countries who have been recording the highest number of increases over the past week.

In Israel the number of cases are picking up the most.

Most new cases

India, the United States and Brazil remain the three countries recording the greatest number of new cases over the past seven days, with 77 596, 40 875 and 40 035 cases respectively per day on average, according to an AFP count on Friday at 11:00 GMT.



While the number of cases was on the increase in India (15 percent more cases compared with the previous seven-day period), and Brazil (eight percent more), the situation is more or less stable in the United States with -1 percent.

Next in line come Argentina (10 129 per day), Colombia (8 507), Spain (8 429) and Peru (6 878).

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with countries having differing counting practices and levels of testing.

Biggest increases

Israel is the country where the number of cases is picking up most, with its average of new cases per day representing a 57 percent rise, the biggest such jump among countries recording at least 1 000 cases per day on average over the past week.

France follows with 36 percent or 5 783 more daily cases, Indonesia (36 percent, 3 054), Nepal (25 percent, 1 049) and the United Kingdom (24 percent, 1 434).

Biggest drops

At the other end of the spectrum, the biggest drops have taken place in South Africa (-20 percent, 2 104 new cases per day) the Philippines (-17 percent, 3 260) Ethiopia (-17 percent, 1 258) and Iran (-15 percent, 1 850), as well as Colombia (-13 percent, 8 507).

By region

There was a pickup in the number of cases in Europe and Asia, with 12 percent more each compared to the previous seven-day period, and also in the Middle East (six percent) and Latin America and the Caribbean (three percent).

On other continents there was a decrease in Oceania (-26 percent), Africa (-12 percent), and slightly in North America (-1 percent).

At the global level the pandemic is slightly picking up steam by six percent with an average of 265,688 daily cases,

Deaths

India registered the most deaths over the past week, with 6 904, ahead of the United States (6 171), Brazil (5 965), Mexico (3 735), Colombia (2 150), Argentina (1 311) and Peru (1 128).

Global toll

The pandemic has killed at least 869 718 people around the world since late December, out of 26.5 million confirmed cases.

The United States has recorded by far the highest number of deaths with 186 806, followed by Brazil with 124 614, India 68 472 and Mexico 66 329.