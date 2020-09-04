20m ago

add bookmark

Israel cases surge, South Africa slows: A week in Covid-19

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Doctors collected samples of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Doctors collected samples of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Rehman Asad, NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • There was an increase in of coronavirus cases in Israel, France and Indonesia, and South Africa saw a decline in South Africa.
  • India, the US and Brazil are the countries who have been recording the highest number of increases over the past week.
  • In Israel the number of cases are picking up the most.

Most new cases 

India, the United States and Brazil remain the three countries recording the greatest number of new cases over the past seven days, with 77 596, 40 875 and 40 035 cases respectively per day on average, according to an AFP count on Friday at 11:00 GMT.

While the number of cases was on the increase in India (15 percent more cases compared with the previous seven-day period), and Brazil (eight percent more), the situation is more or less stable in the United States with -1 percent.

Next in line come Argentina (10 129 per day), Colombia (8 507), Spain (8 429) and Peru (6 878).

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with countries having differing counting practices and levels of testing.

Biggest increases 

Israel is the country where the number of cases is picking up most, with its average of new cases per day representing a 57 percent rise, the biggest such jump among countries recording at least 1 000 cases per day on average over the past week.

France follows with 36 percent or 5 783 more daily cases, Indonesia (36 percent, 3 054), Nepal (25 percent, 1 049) and the United Kingdom (24 percent, 1 434).

Biggest drops 

At the other end of the spectrum, the biggest drops have taken place in South Africa (-20 percent, 2 104 new cases per day) the Philippines (-17 percent, 3 260) Ethiopia (-17 percent, 1 258) and Iran (-15 percent, 1 850), as well as Colombia (-13 percent, 8 507).

By region 

There was a pickup in the number of cases in Europe and Asia, with 12 percent more each compared to the previous seven-day period, and also in the Middle East (six percent) and Latin America and the Caribbean (three percent).

On other continents there was a decrease in Oceania (-26 percent), Africa (-12 percent), and slightly in North America (-1 percent).

At the global level the pandemic is slightly picking up steam by six percent with an average of 265,688 daily cases,

Deaths 

India registered the most deaths over the past week, with 6 904, ahead of the United States (6 171), Brazil (5 965), Mexico (3 735), Colombia (2 150), Argentina (1 311) and Peru (1 128).

Global toll 

The pandemic has killed at least 869 718 people around the world since late December, out of 26.5 million confirmed cases.

The United States has recorded by far the highest number of deaths with 186 806, followed by Brazil with 124 614, India 68 472 and Mexico 66 329.

Related Links
WHO tempers quick vaccine hopes
Curevac gets $300 million grant to hurry up Covid-19 vaccine
Russia vaccine passes early trial test: Lancet report
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 767 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 168 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2166 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 853 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+1.03)
ZAR/GBP
22.01
(+0.94)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.09
(+0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.23)
Gold
1934.00
(+0.40)
Silver
26.88
(+1.96)
Platinum
906.00
(+2.19)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2307.50
(+1.26)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo