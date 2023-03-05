Israel finance minister walks back call for Palestinian town to be 'wiped out'

Jerusalem – Israel's finance minister said on Saturday he had chosen his words poorly when he called for a Palestinian town to be "wiped out" after two Israeli settlers were killed there.

The two young settlers were shot dead on 26 February in their car in Huwara, a northern town in the West Bank, sparking attacks by Israeli settlers on the Palestinian town.

"I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out," Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party and a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, had said on Wednesday.

"It is possible that the word was wrong," Smotrich told local television on Saturday.

"I did not mean harm to innocents when I said that Huwara should be wiped out," he tweeted on Saturday.

'Irresponsible, repugnant, disgusting'

Smotrich's comments had drawn international condemnation, with the UN human rights chief Volker Turk denouncing them as "an unfathomable statement of incitement to violence and hostility".

AFP PHOTO: Ronen Zvulun/AFP/Pool

Washington, a staunch ally of Israel, was even more blunt in its response to Smotrich's comments.



"They were irresponsible, they were repugnant, they were disgusting," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Representatives from 19 countries – including France, Germany, Japan and the UK – visited Huwara on Saturday.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

They "condemn in the strongest terms the heinous and violent acts committed by settlers", a joint statement said.



The fatal shooting came days after Israeli forces launched their deadliest West Bank raid in nearly 20 years, which left 11 Palestinians dead in the northern city of Nablus.