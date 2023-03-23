40m ago

Share

Israel lawmakers adopt strict limits on removing PM

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Israel has passed a law shielding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being removed.
  • The bill states that only the prime minister himself or the cabinet can declare the leader unfit.
  • The bill also prevents the Supreme Court from considering a request to declare the incapacity of the prime minister.

The Israeli parliament approved on Thursday legislation restricting grounds for declaring a premier unfit for office, a move the opposition has called a "personal law" that serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The vote came as Netanyahu's government pushes forward with a divisive judicial reform programme, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy and has sparked mass protest.

Lawmakers voted 61 against 47 to approve an amendment to one of Israel's Basic Laws, the country's quasi-constitution, specifying the necessary conditions to temporarily declare a prime minister unfit for office.

The previous version of the law stated that a premier could be declared incapacitated, but did not specify on what grounds or lay out the necessary steps.

The amended legislation requires a request by the prime minister, or a government vote backed by a three-quarter majority of ministers, and only for mental or physical health reasons.

The law "de facto limits the possibility of declaring a prime minister incapacitated to exercise their functions", said Guy Lurie, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute in Jerusalem.

"Reasons other than those specified in the amendment will no longer be admissable," he told AFP.

Some opposition figures and civil society groups have argued for Netanyahu - who returned to office at the helm of a hard-right coalition in December - to be declared unfit to serve, citing corruption charges against him, which he denies.

Former Israeli premier Ehud Olmert had also faced calls to step down over a criminal investigation, and resigned from office in 2009 after police recommended he be indicted for graft.

"While the Supreme Court had at the time rejected a petition demanding that he be declared incapacitated, it implied that a conflict of interest could be considered as (a reason) for incapacity," Lurie said.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an anti-corruption NGO, last month lodged a petition with the court aimed at declaring Netanyahu unfit for office, arguing he had a conflict of interest because he is currently on trial.

Recently, the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara denied unsubstantiated reports she had wanted to force Netanyahu to resign.

Opposition chief Yair Lapid said on Thursday "the coalition has just adopted a personal law, obscene and corrupt, against an unfounded rumour of impeachment."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
israel
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 3843 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 636 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.06
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.26
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.66
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
985.40
+0.1%
Palladium
1,439.15
-0.2%
Gold
1,990.99
+1.1%
Silver
23.13
+0.7%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
70,066
+0.4%
All Share
75,585
+0.5%
Resource 10
65,190
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,646
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,424
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

8h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

8h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo