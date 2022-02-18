49m ago

add bookmark

Israel PM announces end of vaccine ‘green pass’

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, April 21, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 via JTA)
Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, April 21, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 via JTA)
  • In recent days, Israel has seen a decline in the numbers of Covid-19 and confirmed infections.
  • The green pass was required to enter public places like bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and houses of worship.
  • The vaccine proof requirement has been a fixture in Israeli life for much of the past year.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced the requirement to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter various sites will soon end as the wave of infections wanes.

Israel had been an early trailblazer of a national vaccine rollout and among the first countries to demand a vaccination certificate, which it called the green pass, to enter a range of facilities.

Bennett said on Thursday with a clear decline in the numbers of serious Covid-19 cases and confirmed infections, it was a “good time” to scrap the vaccine proof requirement.

“We will stop using the green pass,” Bennett said.

The green pass has been a fixture in Israeli life for much of the past year, a requirement to enter bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and houses of worship, among other sites.

ALSO READ | US ships 5 million Covid vaccine doses to Egypt, Nigeria

While the country did not see large-scale anti-vaccination protests that affected many other countries, there have been occasional demonstrations and signs of widening frustration.

'The first to act'

Thousands of Israelis streamed into Jerusalem from across the country on Monday in a “freedom convoy” against coronavirus restrictions that mirrored similar traffic-blocking protests in Canada and around the world.

The demonstrators blared their car horns and waved Canadian and Israeli flags as they made their way towards the seat of Israel’s government.

Since taking office in June last year, Bennett has promised to put the health of Israel’s economy at the forefront of his pandemic response, insisting he would not stifle business with draconian restrictions.

His government had earlier this month started to roll back the green pass requirement by limiting the sites where it was mandatory.

Days after the Omicron variant was first detected, Bennett ordered the shutdown of virtually all travel, saying the country needed to prepare for the coming wave.

“We were the first to act and close the skies with the onset of the wave. Now we are gradually releasing the limitations,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Last month, on some days, Israel saw more than 80 000 new Covid-19 cases.

The infection rate has now declined drastically, with this week daily numbers falling below 30 000.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
israelcoronavirus
Lottery
5 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
0% - 0 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
0% - 0 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
0% - 0 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,894.45
-0.2%
Silver
23.95
+0.5%
Palladium
2,334.77
-1.6%
Platinum
1,096.37
+0.5%
Brent Crude
92.97
-2.0%
Top 40
69,297
-0.2%
All Share
76,012
-0.2%
Resource 10
78,558
+0.7%
Industrial 25
91,117
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,066
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo