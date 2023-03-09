1h ago

Share

Israel undercover unit kills 3 militants, saying 'a number of guns and explosive devices were found'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday.
  • US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will visit Israel.
  • The UN peace envoy called for a stop to violence.

Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli border police in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with an Israeli minister saying the suspected militants fired on the undercover officers first.

The deadly raid came just hours before Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was due in Israel for talks and after the United Nations urged both sides to end the cycle of violence in the West Bank "immediately".

The Palestinian ministry announced the "martyrdom" of three men shot by Israeli forces in Jaba, near the flashpoint northern city of Jenin.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the border police, praised the undercover officers for "taking out the despicable terrorists, who opened fire at our fighters".

The health ministry identified the dead men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Ahmed Fashafsha, 22, and Nayef Malaysha, 25. It did not provide further details.

A gunman holds a weapon during the funeral process
A gunman holds a weapon during the funeral procession of three Palestinians who were shot dead by Israeli border police in Jaba in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police said special forces accompanied by soldiers had been in Jaba to arrest suspects involved in shooting attacks against soldiers in the area, including Fakhoury and Fashafsha. 

It said the pair were operatives of militant group Islamic Jihad.

"During the operation, shots were fired at the border police undercover officers from the wanted men's car. Border police undercover officers responded with fire, and killed the three armed men in the car," police said, adding that Malaysha was also a suspected militant.

The police statement said:

A number of guns and explosive devices were found in the vehicle.

In a statement, Islamic Jihad condemned Israel for the "heinous assassination" in Jaba.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the seventh death from the Tuesday raid on Thursday -- identifying him as Walid Nassar, 14.

Thursday's raid came just hours before the Pentagon chief was due in Israel for talks, which have been moved from the defence ministry in Tel Aviv to Ben Gurion airport in the face of persistent Israeli protests against the hard-line government that took office in December.

READ | Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli West Bank raid

"At the request of the Israeli ministry of defence, the location of Secretary Austin's bilateral meetings Thursday in Tel Aviv with Israeli leaders will be relocated from the ministry of defence to a location near the airport," Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.

A senior US defence official said Israeli officials had "concerns about planned protests near the ministry of defence headquarters" in Tel Aviv.

"The US, of course, supports the right to hold peaceful and nonviolent protests... and looks forward to productive discussions," the official added.

Nine straight weeks of protests have been held in Tel Aviv by opponents of legal reforms championed by the new government, that would give politicians greater power over the courts. 

They have drawn tens of thousands of demonstrators.

A Tuesday raid by the Israeli military in Jenin resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians, including a member of Hamas accused of killing two Israeli settlers last month.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said on Wednesday that the "cycle of violence... must be stopped immediately", calling on Israelis and Palestinians "to observe calm and restraint".

The Palestinian health ministry announced the seventh death from the Tuesday raid on Thursday - identifying him as Walid Nassar, 14.

The violence in the West Bank comes against a backdrop of rising tensions since the beginning of the year, coinciding with the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government that took office in December.

Some observers fear further violence particularly around Jerusalem's holy sites during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which begins in late March, and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.

Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 75 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
israelmiddle east peace
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
47% - 610 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 117 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
28% - 367 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
16% - 209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.59
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.13
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.67
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
954.72
+1.7%
Palladium
1,366.02
-0.3%
Gold
1,826.06
+0.7%
Silver
20.19
+0.8%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,866
0.0%
All Share
77,677
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,269
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,817
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,490
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

7h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

7h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo