Israeli air strike kills four people, wounds several in central Syria - war monitor

A man walks amidst the debris of a building at the site of a reported air strike on the town of Ariha in the northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province.
A man walks amidst the debris of a building at the site of a reported air strike on the town of Ariha in the northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province.
PHOTO: Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP

Beirut – An Israeli air strike in central Syria killed one Syrian soldier and three pro-Iranian fighters on Wednesday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The Syrian state news agency SANA had earlier quoted a military source as saying that the attack near the city of Palmyra in Homs province had killed a soldier and wounded three others.

The source told SANA:

At around 23:34 (20:34 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression… on the area of Palmyra targeting a communication tower and several positions in its vicinity.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor, said the attack targeted several Iranian positions, among them the communication tower, near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra.

It reported that the attack killed one Syrian soldier and three pro-Iranian fighters, but their nationality was not immediately clear.

Seven others, among them three Syrian soldiers, were wounded.

Last week, an Israeli missile strike on the same airbase killed two pro-Iranian foreign fighters, the Observatory reported.

SANA said six soldiers were wounded in that attack.


