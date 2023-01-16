17m ago

add bookmark

Israeli army kills a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A boy was killed by the Israeli army.
A boy was killed by the Israeli army.
Jack Guez, AFP
  • A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by the Israeli army.
  • He was shot in the head by Israeli forces during a raid on a refugee camp in the city of Bethlehem.
  • The Israeli army said its troops opened fire in response to having rocks, Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices thrown at them.

The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian child during a raid in the southern occupied West Bank.

The boy was identified as 14-year-old Omar Khaled Lutfi Khmour by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which announced his death on Monday afternoon.

The ministry had reported early on Monday that Khmour suffered a serious injury when he was shot in the head by Israeli forces during the raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the city of Bethlehem.

Israeli forces raided the camp just before dawn on Monday and carried out arrests, during which confrontations broke out with Palestinian youth.

The Israeli army said its troops opened fire in response to having rocks, Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices thrown at them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education condemned the killing and said Khmour was a student in the ninth grade at a United Nations refugee agency school in the camp.

Khmour is the fourth Palestinian minor killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank in the first 16 days of 2023. He is also the 14th Palestinian killed by Israelis in total during the same period.

The Israeli army regularly carries out raids, arrests and killings of Palestinians living under military occupation since 1967 in the West Bank.

Over the past year, however, Israel has stepped up its operations, leading to near-daily raids and killings in Palestinian villages, cities and refugee camps under the banner of crushing limited armed resistance focused in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed civilians confronting them during raids, uninvolved bystanders as well as Palestinian fighters in targeted assassinations and during armed clashes. The majority of those killed, however, have been civilians.

The United Nations said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2006, with Israeli forces killing 171 Palestinians, including more than 30 children.

A total of 224 Palestinians were killed in 2022, including 53 people during a three-day Israeli assault on the besieged Gaza Strip. Of the 53, 17 were children.

At least 9 000 Palestinians were injured during the same period.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisrael
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 861 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3425 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

11h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

11h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.75
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.41
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,914.15
-0.5%
Silver
24.21
-0.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,047
-0.2%
All Share
79,168
-0.2%
Resource 10
78,199
-0.5%
Industrial 25
99,627
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,158
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo