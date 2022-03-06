7m ago

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in alleged stabbing attack

  • Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian teen.
  • He stabbed two officers in Jerusalem.
  • Entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound were briefly closed.

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian, identified by local media as a teenager, after he allegedly stabbed two officers in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident took place at Bab Hutta, one of the gates to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound at approximately 04:30 local time (02:30 GMT) on Sunday.

READ | Gauteng ANC marches to Israel embassy to hand over a memorandum of demands

The youth was pronounced dead by medical personnel who arrived at the scene shortly after.

Israeli police said the two officers were lightly wounded in the alleged stabbing. There was no immediate comment by Palestinian officials.

A video circulating online shows the youth lying on the ground after being shot before one Israeli officer stepped on him, apparently attempting to restrict him. 

Occupied territory

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Israeli forces closed off all the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the incident, before reopening them later.

Local media said the youth was a resident of the neighbourhood of al-Tur (Mount of Olives) in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces raided al-Tur hours after the killing and arrested his brother, according to reports.

Israel occupied and annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967, in contravention of international law. 

Most countries consider East Jerusalem occupied territory and do not recognise Israeli sovereignty or illegal settlements there. 

The Palestinian Authority claims East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state in the 1967-occupied territories, to also include the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

On 1 March, the Israeli army shot dead three Palestinians in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank.

The same day, Israeli forces violently suppressed Palestinian celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Israa and Mi’raj at Damascus Gate to the Old City.

At least 30 Palestinians, including several children, were wounded with stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets and physical assault, while 20 others were arrested.

