27m ago

Share

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an Israeli army raid, just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire.
Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an Israeli army raid, just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire.
PHOTO: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images
  • Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.
  • The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.
  • Witnesses told AFP that Israeli forces raided several houses in the camp overnight in search of people wanted by the army.

Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

In a statement on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30) and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).

The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party, said in a statement that the three were among the group's "fighters".

Witnesses told AFP that Israeli forces raided several houses in the camp overnight in search of people wanted by the army.

Gunfire and loud explosions rocked the camp, the witnesses said, adding that a house was demolished.

The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Nearly three million Palestinians live there, along with about 490 000 Israelis in settlements considered to be illegal under international law.

The latest deaths come just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire after a five day cross-border conflict between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group.

On Sunday night, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara near Nablus, the Israeli army said, adding that the vehicle fled the scene.

Since the start of the year, at least 153 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
west bankpalestineisrael
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2338 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2452 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.26
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.98
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.83
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.79
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,072.30
+0.9%
Palladium
1,513.78
+0.9%
Gold
1,981.64
+0.2%
Silver
23.84
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,898
-0.1%
All Share
78,081
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,666
-1.0%
Industrial 25
108,593
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,931
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo