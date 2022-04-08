53m ago

add bookmark

Israeli security forces kill Tel Aviv gunman, say police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Israeli authorities killed a gunman who killed two people in Tel Aviv.
  • The killings took place at a bar.
  • Eight injured people were treated at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

A gunman who allegedly killed two people in Tel Aviv and sent the city into lockdown died on Friday in a shootout with Israeli security forces who hunted him all night, police said.

READ | Israeli forces kill Palestinian in alleged stabbing attack

Police commissioner Major General Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai in a statement:

We succeeded this morning, in operational and intelligence cooperation, in closing a circle and eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire.

The Shin Bet security agency said agents and special forces found the attacker "hiding near a mosque in Jaffa", referring to the historically Arab quarter of Tel Aviv.

Israeli public radio identified the alleged attacker as a man in his late 20s from the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The attacker had shot at revellers at a busy bar in central Tel Aviv. 

Police had closed roads and ordered public transportation shut down as they hunted for the suspect with more than 1 000 officers and Israeli soldiers.

Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, which was treating eight people injured in the shooting, said on Friday morning that one of the victims was "in critical condition with an immediate risk to his life".

A witness at a neighbouring bar described hearing dozens of bullets as terrified patrons scurried to seek shelter.

This was the fourth fatal attack in Israeli cities in two weeks, with 13 people killed in the violence.

Last week, the Israeli army raided the northern West Bank after a man from the area killed five people including two Ukrainians in the Bnei Brak Orthodox city near Tel Aviv.

Three fighters from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed Islamist movement, were killed in exchanges of fire linked to these raids.

The Islamic Jihad on Thursday "welcomed" the attack on Tel Aviv.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
israelmiddle east peace
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5287 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2227 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.21
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.01
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,931.56
0.0%
Silver
24.69
+0.4%
Palladium
2,262.00
+1.0%
Platinum
966.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
100.58
-0.5%
Top 40
67,376
+0.6%
All Share
74,452
+0.6%
Resource 10
81,089
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,085
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,320
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo