Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank clash - army

Israeli security forces members on alert at the entrance of the Salem base near the West Bank town of Jenin, following an attack on 7 May 2021.
PHOTO: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP
  • A Palestinian man was shot dead, and another was arrested following a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.
  • According to Israel's army, the men had been throwing incendiary bottles on the tunnel road between Jerusalem and Hebron.
  • The Palestinians' official Wafa news agency reported that clashes broke out during a military operation.

Jerusalem – Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man who had been throwing incendiary bottles in the West Bank on Thursday night, Israel's army said.

"Two suspects who threw incendiary bottles on the tunnel road endangering the lives of drivers were neutralised by soldiers," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army said: 

One of them was arrested and the other, who was shot, succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting took place on the tunnel road between the cities of Jerusalem and Hebron, near the Palestinian town of Beit Jala, in the south of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians' official Wafa news agency reported that clashes broke out late on Thursday between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a military operation in Beit Jala.

Increasing clashes

On 30 September, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in several incidents in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians have increased in recent weeks in the West Bank, in particular during Palestinian protests against Israeli settlement.

In May, against the backdrop of tensions in East Jerusalem, Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict, the worst between the two sides in years.

In that bloody escalation, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 260 Palestinians, including fighters, according to local authorities.

In Israel, rocket fire from the Palestinian territory killed 13 people, including a soldier, according to the police and army.

Though the war ended with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire and a pledge for Qatari aid to ease poverty in the Palestinian enclave, incendiary balloons and occasional border clashes have continued since.

Read more on:
palestineisraelmiddle east conflictsecurity
