1h ago

add bookmark

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu appears in court to face key witness in corruption trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court, despite not being required to attend the trial hearings in his corruption trial.
  • He heard the testimony of his former spokesperson and close adviser Nir Hefetz, a key prosecution witness in his trial.
  • Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in cases that centre on alleged regulatory favours.

JERUSALEM – Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Monday to face a key prosecution witness in his corruption trial.

Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years until June, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in cases that centre on alleged regulatory favours he awarded to media tycoons in return for positive press coverage and receipt of gifts, including cigars and champagne.

Netanyahu, now opposition leader, smiled under his black facemask as he walked into the Jerusalem District courtroom to hear the testimony of his former spokesperson and close adviser Nir Hefetz, one of a small group of ex-aides to turn state's witness against the country's first premier to be criminally charged while still in office.

Hefetz told the court:

Netanyahu spends at least as much as his time on media as he spends on security matters, including on matters an outsider would consider nonsense.

Netanyahu, 72, is not required to attend the trial hearings and he has made few court appearances. He made no comment to reporters as slogans shouted outside in the street by a cluster of his supporters wafted into the courtroom, who faced off with a small group of anti-Netanyahu protesters.

Netanyahu's trial has been a polarising issue for Israelis. His loyal supporters bemoan it as a left-wing witch-hunt that targeted a popular right-wing leader, while his staunch critics hail it as the triumph of law over grave government corruption that had plunged Israel into two years of political turmoil.

After four inconclusive elections, Netanyahu's former right-wing ally Naftali Bennett in June unseated Israel's longest-serving leader by forming a patchwork coalition government of rightist, centrist, left-wing and Muslim Arab parties.

 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
benjamin netanyahuisraelfraudcrimecorruptioncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3949 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 688 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1913 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,838.38
-0.4%
Silver
24.70
+0.3%
Palladium
2,029.02
-1.6%
Platinum
1,034.84
+0.1%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,210
+0.6%
All Share
70,773
+0.6%
Resource 10
65,411
+0.5%
Industrial 25
94,599
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,098
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo