1h ago

add bookmark

‘It isn’t over’: WHO warns against easing Covid-19 curbs too soon

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Health experts have warned that a new wave of infections could be round the corner.
  • The warning comes amid renewed concerns over the new coronavirus Delta variant, first detected in India in April.
  • The new strain has now spread to nearly 100 countries worldwide. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned governments around the world against easing Covid-19 restrictions too soon, saying countries that did so risked paying a heavy price for rushing back to normality.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the UN health agency’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan said a new wave of infections could be round the corner and noted that for much of the world, the pandemic was just getting started.

"All of the countries of the Americas, we still have nearly one million cases a week," he said. "And the same in Europe…with half a million cases a week. It’s not like this thing has gone away," Ryan added. "It isn’t over."

Last week, the WHO’s Africa director had warned that "the speed and scale" of the continent’s third wave "is like nothing we’ve seen before".

"Covid-19 cases are doubling every three weeks, compared to every four weeks at the start of the second wave," Dr Matshidiso Moeti told a briefing on Thursday.

In Russia, meanwhile, coronavirus deaths hit another daily record on Tuesday, with authorities reporting 737 more fatalities. The daily tally of confirmed infections has more than doubled in the past month, soaring from about 9 000 in early June to more than 23 000 this week.

The warnings come amid renewed concerns over the new coronavirus Delta variant, first detected in India in April. The new strain, which is considered to be the most transmissible variant yet, has now spread to nearly 100 countries worldwide.

Experts say more than 80 percent of a country’s population would need to be inoculated in order to contain it – a challenging target even for nations with advanced vaccination programmes. The variant is now responsible for more than 90 percent of all new infections in the United Kingdom and about 30 percent in the United States.

READ HERE | Africa suffers record number of Covid cases

Lab tests have shown it is more resistant to vaccines compared with other forms of coronavirus. However, there is evidence that available jabs retain important effectiveness against it after two doses.

Back to normality

On the same day the WHO issued its warning, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that most Covid-19 restrictions in the country will be lifted in two weeks.

"If we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by school holidays, then we should ask ourselves, when will we be able to return to normal," Johnson told reporters on Monday.

The prime minister acknowledged there will be more infections, but people need to learn to live with the virus.

However, the British Medical Association (BMA) has expressed concerns about removing all coronavirus-related curbs on 19 July given the surge in the Delta variant and a 74 percent increase in infections in the last week alone.

Chaand Nagpaul, BMA chair, told Sunrise Radio on Sunday the government should continue with "sensible targeted coronavirus measures" and act on "data not dates" when making their decisions in order to protect people’s lives.

READ | WHO warns that coronavirus variants are spreading faster than vaccines can stop them

Germany, meanwhile, has begun easing restrictions, including softer quarantine rules, on travellers from India, Nepal, Portugal, Russia and the UK after the country’s public health institute declared these five nations are no longer areas of "variant of concern".

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany should lift all remaining coronavirus-linked social and economic curbs as soon as everyone has been offered a vaccine.

About 56.5 percent of people in Germany have received at least one dose and almost 39 percent are fully vaccinated, according to health ministry data.

"When everyone in Germany has received a vaccine offer, there is no longer a legal or political justification for any kind of restriction," Maas told the Suddeutsche Zeitung. That should occur sometime during August, he said.

READ HERE | WHO Europe calls for better monitoring of Euro spectators

In Canada, authorities on Monday began loosening pandemic restrictions on travel to and from the United States, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying that plans to totally reopen the border would be announced in the next few weeks.

"Remember last summer when we thought everything was good, we got relaxed and we arrived in September, October and ended up in huge trouble," said WHO’s top adviser Ryan.

"I think that is where we are going again, but with a much more transmissible variant this time around," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisation (who)coronavirus
Lottery
R436k for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
18% - 340 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1270 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 252 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.22
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,809.20
+1.0%
Silver
26.64
+0.7%
Palladium
2,865.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,112.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
77.16
+1.3%
Top 40
60,105
+0.0%
All Share
66,175
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,632
+0.5%
Industrial 25
84,858
-0.2%
Financial 15
12,999
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul 2021

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo