37m ago

add bookmark

'It really fires up the imagination': Nazi gold sparks Dutch village treasure hunt

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Treasure hunters have descended on Ommeren, The Netherlands.
  • The town the purported location of Nazi gold from World War II.
  • The gold is believed to be worth €11 million.

Muddy holes dot the ground in a Dutch village where a map allegedly showing the location of Nazi loot buried in World War II has triggered an invasion of treasure hunters.

"It really fires up the imagination," smiles Klaas Tammes, president of the foundation that owns the land in Ommeren in eastern Gelderland province at the centre of the search.

The Dutch National Archive unveiled the hand-drawn map in early January, featuring a tell-tale red "X" believed to mark the spot where German soldiers stashed their hoard.

Documents held along with the map include testimony that the Nazis buried four ammunition boxes filled with jewellery, precious stones and gold coins, believed to be worth €11 million ($11.9 million) at current value.

"That means that all kinds of people have come to Ommeren to search for it," says Tammes, 74, the former local mayor, inside his home built on the remains of a former Nazi headquarters.

He added:

But it hasn't been found.

The Nazis allegedly looted the treasure after the bombing of a bank in Arnhem in 1944, but are then believed to have buried it after the Allied "Market Garden" offensive near the town.

A few steps from his home there are muddy holes from the excavations, along a tree-lined path and a shallow ditch consistent with the drawings on the map.

So many people armed with metal detectors have flocked to the quiet village in recent days that the local municipality brought in a ban, and police began to move on treasure hunters as soon as they arrived.

READ | Nigeria's ancient Benin Bronze treasures go digital

But some persist.

"Our interest was immediately aroused," says Hendrik Hingstman, a detectorist whose father Lammert is one of the many who have come to Ommeren.

Hendrik and Lammert are convinced they have found the spot where the treasure was buried using a dowsing rod, a wooden stick sometimes wielded in the belief it can locate underground water.

They hope to obtain a permit to excavate soon.

A photograph shows replicas of a treasure found in
A photograph shows replicas of a treasure found in the area in 2016 at the Streekmuseum Baron van Brakell museum in Ommeren, Netherlands.

National Archives spokesperson Erwin Tuil said the "interest was unprecedented".

Documents show at least three unsuccessful attempts to find the treasure in the spring of 1947 following the testimony of Helmut Sonder, a German soldier who said he was involved in hiding it.

Several scenarios could explain the failure of those earlier excavations, according to Dutch officials. One is that the loot is a figment of the soldier's imagination, although he was deemed credible at the time.

Another is that it could have already been found and taken, either by people involved in hiding it in the first place, or by people who took part in the initial investigations.

Archival documents refer to a final search in August 1947 during which investigators noticed "disturbed earth" before being approached by two American officers.

"There is therefore also a chance that the Americans beat them to it," said Tuil.

Tammes said he believed the treasure was real "but that it might have been excavated after the war or... at the end of the war".

He said:

But there is no evidence, so we keep looking. This story will keep going for a while.

The tide of treasure hunters is meanwhile a source of curiosity for the villagers.

"The last few days we also see a lot of police enforcing if people start digging here in the woods," said Aart van Ommeren, 65, who is retired and helps out at a second-hand bookshop.

Teunis Kramp, 69, who volunteers at the local museum, said it was "nice we're on the map for a while".

"Maybe people will come back and have a look for the treasure this summer, but I don't give them much chance."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlands
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
0% - 0 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
0% - 0 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
0% - 0 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.34
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.70
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
1,017.89
-2.2%
Palladium
1,692.53
-1.1%
Gold
1,908.37
+0.2%
Silver
23.40
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.98
-1.1%
Top 40
73,004
-1.0%
All Share
79,156
-0.9%
Resource 10
78,217
-1.6%
Industrial 25
100,161
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,935
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

17 Jan

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo