'It was horrible': All hostages released at Texas synagogue, gunman dead after hours-long standoff

A 10-hour long hostage ordeal at a synagogue in Texas ended with the death of the gunman, while all hostages were safely freed.

The gunman had initially taken four people, including the rabbi, hostage during the Shabbat service which was livestreamed online.

The man claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, jailed for 86 years in a federal prison. The family denied he was her brother.

COLLEYVILLE – All the remaining hostages being held at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas were safely released on Saturday night, more than 10 hours after a gunman disrupted a religious service and began a tense stand-off with police.

Members of the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team stormed the synagogue to free the three remaining hostages. The gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said at a news conference.

The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said. One hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

Local reporters said they heard the sound of explosions, possibly flashbangs, and the sound of gunfire shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the crisis was over.

Abbott said on Twitter:

Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe.

The FBI said they have confirmed the identity of the gunman, but said they would not yet disclose it. The FBI declined to confirm the cause of his death, saying it was still under investigation.



Believed he was going to die

The Colleyville Police Department said it first responded to the synagogue with SWAT teams in response to emergency calls beginning at about 10:41 during the Shabbat service, which was being broadcast online. FBI negotiators soon opened contact with the man, who said he wanted to speak to a woman held in a federal prison.

No injuries were reported among the hostages.

In the first few hours, the man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a Facebook livestream of the service of the Reform Jewish synagogue in Colleyville, which is about 26km northeast of Fort Worth. The livestream cut off around 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT).

Before the livestream was ended, the man could be heard ranting and talking about religion and his sister, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The man could be heard repeatedly saying he didn't want to see anyone hurt and that he believed he was going to die, the newspaper said.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the crisis.



Barry Klompus, a member of the congregation since it opened in 1999, said he tuned into the livestream.

"It was horrible listening and watching," Klompus said in a telephone interview.

'Heinous' actions condemned

A US official briefed on the matter told ABC News the hostage-taker had claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year US prison sentence for her 2010 conviction for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents, and that he is demanding she be freed.

Siddiqui is being held at a federal prison in the Fort Worth area. A lawyer representing Siddiqui, Marwa Elbially, told CNN in a statement the man was not Siddiqui's brother. He implored the man to release the hostages, saying Siddiqui's family condemned his "heinous" actions.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US Muslim advocacy group, condemned the man's actions.

CAIR said in a statement:

This latest antisemitic attack on Jewish Americans worshipping at a synagogue is an act of pure evil.

Klompus said he did not know of any significant previous threats to the congregation.



"We don't have a security officer on staff, but we have what I would say is a very good relationship with the local police," he said.

