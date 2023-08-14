1h ago

Italian airport forced to close after Mount Etna erupts

A view of the 'Gas Rings' which rise hundreds of meters above the rim that is blown out from the Etna volcano that is active again in Catania, Italy on 10 August 2023. The rings are formed when gas bubbles are impulsively pushed through the narrow shaft which causes a rotational movement of the margins of the puff of gas, making it acquire a ring shape, that is considered an extremely rare peculiar phenomenon.
Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu Agency/Getty
Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu Agency/Getty
  • The airport in Catania, Sicily has closed due to an eruption at nearby Mount Etna.
  • Flights are expected to resume on Monday evening.
  • Catania's Mayor also prohibited the use of motorcycles and bicycles for 48 hours due to the volcanic ash.

The airport at Catania in Sicily, a top Italian tourist destination, has halted all flights after a new eruption at nearby Mount Etna, its operator said Monday.

"Because of an eruption at Etna and falling ash, flights are suspended until 20:00 (18:00 GMT)," the airport said on its website.

Earlier Monday, it had said departures and arrivals had been halted until just 13:00.

Catania's Mayor Enrico Trantino has also prohibited the use of motorcycles and bicycles for the next 48 hours, "because several areas are covered with a layer of volcanic ash", city hall said on its website.

The ash can quickly become slippery on roads and increase the risk of accidents. At 3 324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500 000 years.

Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on 21 May due to an eruption.

Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which serves the eastern part of Sicily.


