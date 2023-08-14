Italian airport forced to close after Mount Etna erupts

- The airport in Catania, Sicily has closed due to an eruption at nearby Mount Etna.
- Flights are expected to resume on Monday evening.
- Catania's Mayor also prohibited the use of motorcycles and bicycles for 48 hours due to the volcanic ash.
The airport at Catania in Sicily, a top
Italian tourist destination, has halted all flights after a new eruption at
nearby Mount Etna, its operator said Monday.
"Because of an eruption at Etna and falling ash, flights are suspended until 20:00 (18:00 GMT)," the airport said on its website.
Earlier Monday, it had said departures and arrivals had been halted until just 13:00.
Catania's Mayor Enrico Trantino has also prohibited the use of motorcycles and bicycles for the next 48 hours, "because several areas are covered with a layer of volcanic ash", city hall said on its website.
The ash can quickly become slippery on roads and increase the risk of accidents. At 3 324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500 000 years.
Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on 21 May due to an eruption.
Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which serves the eastern part of Sicily.