11m ago

add bookmark

Italy fails to elect new president at third attempt

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Outgoing president of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella. (Photo by Vincenzo Nuzzolese/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Outgoing president of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella. (Photo by Vincenzo Nuzzolese/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  • Prime Minister Mario Draghi who was the leading contender in the presidential race received just five votes.
  • A fourth round of voting will be held on Thursday.
  • Draghi hinted last month he is interested in becoming head of state but has since kept his silence.

Italian lawmakers failed Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party leaders blamed each other for pushing the country towards a political crisis.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was the frontrunner for the post ahead of the election, pocketed just five votes as the country's parties panicked at the idea of pulling him from his job at such a sensitive time.

Political analysts have warned that moving the former European Central Bank head to the presidential palace could deal a fatal blow to an already weak coalition government, sparking snap elections.

A fourth round of voting will be held Thursday morning and could lead to a breakthrough, as the threshold for victory now falls from a two-thirds majority to an absolute majority.

Italy's president is a ceremonial figure but wields great power in crises. Doubts over candidates led some 412 of the 1 000 or so voting MPs, senators and regional representatives to cast blank ballots Wednesday.

Outgoing 80-year old president Sergio Mattarella - who has repeatedly ruled out serving a second term - won the most votes, with 125 ballots.

- Names 'shot down' -

Draghi, 74, who was brought in to lead a national unity government a year ago, had been hailed by some as the best candidate for the seven-year presidential post because of his perceived skills at ensuring political stability.

But most insist he stay as premier to oversee reforms demanded in exchange for funds from the EU's post-pandemic recovery scheme, of which Rome is the main earner, to the tune of almost 200 billion euros ($225 billion).

Draghi hinted last month he is interested in becoming head of state but has since kept his silence.

Marco Travaglio, editor of the Fatto Quotidiano daily, compared him Tuesday to Francesco Schettino, who was convicted of abandoning ship when the Costa Concordia cruise ship sank off Italy in 2012.

"The parties are asking him to stay (as PM), and he wants to escape," he said.

ALSO READ | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to seek re-election

Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League party, accused the centre-left of shooting down every single name put forward by the right - which had initially backed billionaire magnate Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi, who formally withdrew from the race on the weekend, won four votes at Wednesday's ballot.

"I'm trying to negotiate", but "any name I put forward I get 'no' from the opposite side," Salvini said.

He and others on the right flatly rejected a proposal by the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Enrico Letta, for a lock-in similar to a papal conclave to force them to find a common candidate.

Letta's suggestion we "shut ourselves in a room, (with just) bread and water" prompted Salvini Wednesday to quip: "if I lose three kilos it won't hurt, but we don't need" a lock-in.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italy
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 725 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,830.68
-0.9%
Silver
23.77
-0.2%
Palladium
2,354.00
+6.9%
Platinum
1,045.47
+1.6%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,364
+2.2%
All Share
73,797
+2.0%
Resource 10
75,253
+3.2%
Industrial 25
91,472
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,925
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo