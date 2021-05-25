14m ago

add bookmark

Italy hails capture of top mafia boss in Brazil

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Rocco Morabito was arrested on Monday in northeast Brazil.
  • Morabito is number two on the Italian interior ministry's most dangerous fugitives list.
  • He escaped almost two years ago from a prison in Uruguay.

Italian prosecutors and police on Tuesday cheered the capture in Brazil of a leading mafia boss who has skirted justice in Italy for nearly 30 years.

Rocco Morabito, number two on the Italian interior ministry's most dangerous fugitives list, was arrested Monday in northeast Brazil.

His capture came almost two years after his audacious escape from a prison in Uruguay, where he was awaiting extradition to Italy.

Morabito - considered a "capo" or captain of the 'Ndrangheta organised crime group - was found in the city of Joao Pessoa along with another Italian fugitive, following a global operation involving Italy, Uruguay and the United States.

Morabito awaits a 30-year prison sentence in Italy. He and the other 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested, Vincenzo Pasquino, were being transported Tuesday from San Paolo to Brasilia, Italian authorities said.

Morabito is "one of the most important brokers in narco-trafficking", said Giovanni Bombardieri, chief prosecutor in the southern Italian city of Reggio Calabria, during an online press conference.

ALSO READ | 14 killed, 2 injured in Italy cable car accident

Dubbed "the king of cocaine" by the press, Morabito has been wanted since 1994 by Italian authorities who for decades have been trying to slowly chip away at the 'Ndrangheta, the country's most powerful mob syndicate whose tentacles reach far beyond its historical base of the Calabria region.

Investigations begun immediately after his prison escape in 2019 indicated that Morabito was in Brazil, said Pasquale Angelosanto, commander of Italy's carabinieri special operations unit, which deals with organised crime.

- Enjoying the beach -

Morabito appeared to be hiding in plain sight, said Massimiliano D'Angelantonio of the special operations unit.

"He led a pretty normal life, going to the beach, frequenting local places. He didn't seem to be living like a fugitive but had a social, normal life," D'Angelantonio said.

Among other crimes, Morabito is accused of ensuring the transport of drugs into Italy and their sale in Milan, as well as attempting to import 592 kilograms of cocaine from Brazil in 1992 and 630 kilograms a year later.

Before his arrest in a Montevideo hotel in September 2017, Morabito had lived for 13 years under a fake identity in the Uruguayan resort town of Punta del Este.

ALSO READ | Italian court hands US tourists life sentences for murdering policeman

In 2015, an Italian court sentenced him in his absence to 28 years' imprisonment, later increased to 30 years.

- On the run -

The bold prison break-out by Morabito and three other inmates in 2019, who escaped through a hole in the roof, set off a massive manhunt in Uruguay and spurred the resignation of the country's prison chief.

Originally from the Calabrian town of Africo, Morabito arrived in Italy's business capital of Milan at age 23, quickly carving out a reputation for himself.

Nicknamed "U Tamunga" in reference to a German military vehicle, the DKW Munga, the young Morabito became a charismatic figure in Milan who soon attracted the attention of anti-mafia investigators.

In October 1994, police moved in during one of his regular drop-offs of suitcases filled with millions of lira to Colombian drug traffickers in Milan. He managed to escape.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazilitaly
Lottery
R115k for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2784 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10469 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
73% - 35123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.87
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,893.28
+0.7%
Silver
27.93
+0.6%
Palladium
2,784.00
+2.0%
Platinum
1,196.50
+1.4%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,106
+0.1%
All Share
66,077
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,445
-1.5%
Industrial 25
85,060
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,993
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo