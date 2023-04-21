1h ago

Share

Italy narrows asylum rights in new clampdown on immigration

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Italy's government has approved a bill aimed at limiting asylum rights.
  • The legislation was drawn up after a deadly shipwreck off the coast of the country in February.
  • Critics say the bill is repressive.

Italy's nationalist government approved a bill in the upper house of parliament on Thursday that aims to reduce the number of migrants who can claim some form of asylum and curb integration efforts.

The bill, which still needs the approval of the lower house to become law, was drawn up after a shipwreck off southern Italy in February that killed more than 90 migrants.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said the legislation, which includes tougher jail terms for human smugglers, is intended to dissuade people from putting their trust in traffickers and trying to reach Italy illegally.

Critics say the bill is repressive and will do nothing to halt the flow of migrants seeking a better life in Europe, but will instead force ever more newcomers into illegality.

Among the most contested measures is a decision to eliminate "special protection" residency permits that authorities can offer migrants who don't qualify for asylum, but who face humanitarian risks back home, or have family ties in Italy.

The government said the system was being abused, noting that in 2022 authorities had handed out 10 506 special protection permits against 7 494 permits offering refugee status and 7 039 that granted a separate form of international protection.

READ | Ten people die in migrant boat accident off Tunisian coast

The bill also halts state-funded Italian language courses and eliminates legal advice services for migrants hosted in official reception centres.

Italy has seen a recent surge in arrivals by boat migrants, with 34 715 people reaching the country from Jan. 1- April 19, against 8 669 in the same period last year, alarming Meloni, who took office in 2022 promising to reduce migrant flows.

Earlier this week, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida said Italians were at risk of "ethnic replacement", drawing criticism from centre-left parties who accused him of promoting white supremacy - a charge he has rejected.

ALSO READ | More than 64% of deaths on Mediterranean Sea migrant routes this year were Africans

Opposition senators urged the government to do more to help migrants be absorbed into the workplace, saying Italy needed hundreds of thousands of new workers as the population declines.

"Why if you are enemies of illegal immigration are you doing all you can to push people into illegality," said Ivan Scalfarotto, a senator with the centrist Italia Viva party.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italypoliticsasylummigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
38% - 177 votes
Home comfort
18% - 82 votes
Personal health
4% - 19 votes
Personal safety
40% - 188 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.45
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.85
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,092.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,594.80
+0.6%
Gold
1,987.07
-0.9%
Silver
25.12
-0.7%
Brent Crude
81.10
-2.5%
Top 40
72,634
-0.9%
All Share
78,261
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,604
-1.8%
Industrial 25
105,295
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,562
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo