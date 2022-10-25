1h ago

add bookmark

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni is a trailblazer, just don't call her feminist

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Italy's new PM, Giorgia Meloni, is the first female leader of the typically patriarchal country. 
  • However, many women do not consider her as an ally due to her traditional family values. 
  • In her first parliamentary address, Meloni praised the female leaders who came before her.

In her rapid rise through Italian politics, Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly shattered the glass ceiling and has now become the first woman premier in the still staunchly patriarchal country.

But many women do not consider the 45-year-old an ally, pointing to her advocacy of traditional family values, including her opposition to abortion, and what they see as her failure to challenge the social status quo.

"All things considered it's a positive thing that for the first time it's a woman" leading the government, said Giorgia Serughetti, a professor of political philosophy at the University of Milano-Bicocca who focuses on gender and politics.

"But from there to say this is a step forward for women is another thing," she told AFP.

Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the largest share of votes among women in September elections, in which she played heavily on her own personal brand.

Meloni has "never played the women's card" in a Catholic-majority country where there is "widespread hostility to feminism", the expert said.

In her first address to parliament on Tuesday, however, Meloni thanked those women who came before her, allowing her "to climb and break the heavy crystal roof placed over our heads".

She said:

Among the many burdens I feel weighing on my shoulders today, there is also that of being the first woman to head the government in this nation.

Despite rising to the government's top job, Meloni is not seen as a challenge to "the patriarchy", said Flaminia Sacca, a political sociologist at Rome's Sapienza University.

Meloni is a working mother in a country where only about half of working-age women are employed.

But "she doesn't in any way challenge traditional values, traditional culture and the Catholic culture", said Sacca. "She's more acceptable, she's not a threat."

No quotas

Meloni has broken several barriers in her political career.

In 2008, she became the country's youngest minister, aged just 31, when she was given the youth portfolio by then-premier Silvio Berlusconi - now one of her coalition allies.

A decade ago, she co-founded Brothers of Italy, becoming the first woman to lead a major Italian political party.

As premier, she joins a very small group of women who have reached a position of political power.

In her 2021 autobiography, Meloni argued for more women in decision-making roles that would "lift the moral level and productive effectiveness of our leadership".

But she said she won't rely on gender quotas, mandatory today on corporate boards, saying she "detests" them.

She wrote in her book:

I am a woman, but I confess that in all my history in politics I have never felt really discriminated against.

Her new government includes six women among 24 cabinet posts, while her coalition - which also includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League - has fewer women lawmakers than any other bloc in parliament.

Some 30 percent of their MPs and senators are women, compared to 46 percent of the centrist bloc and 45 percent of the populist Five Star Movement, according to Sacca.

However, they are almost level with the 31 percent of the centre-left Democratic Party, which actively promotes gender parity and women's rights.

Focus on mothers 

Meloni's discourse on women is nearly exclusively about mothers, with policies supporting birth rates and families, like providing free nursery school, protecting young mothers in the workplace or lowering taxes on baby products.

The focus on maternity is a carryover from Fascism that still resonates among right-wing voters, and is particularly reassuring in times of economic hardship, academics Sacca and Serughetti agreed.

Sacca said:

She's not speaking of empowerment and careers, she speaks of mothers and their right to keep their job.

Small protests, usually involving young people, have been held across Italy, focused on Meloni's opposition to abortion.

Meloni, who is also against same-sex adoptions and surrogacy, says she has no plans to touch Italy's 1978 abortion law, but rather offer more choices to women who feel they have no other option than to abort.

Emma Bonino, a veteran rights activist who leads the +Europe party, fears Meloni will instead "push for the law to be ignored", exacerbating existing difficulties in finding gynaecologists willing to perform terminations.

Despite the criticism, Meloni's strength has been in presenting herself consistently as a leader in control, said Sacca.

"She managed not to frighten an electorate that was not necessarily right wing before her," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
giorgia meloniitalypoliticsprime minister
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4439 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14070 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17660 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10639 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.87
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,655.89
+0.4%
Silver
19.25
+0.1%
Palladium
1,919.42
-2.6%
Platinum
919.60
-1.0%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,149
+1.2%
All Share
65,744
+1.2%
Resource 10
61,552
-0.4%
Industrial 25
77,697
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,208
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

5h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

8h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo