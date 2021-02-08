36m ago

add bookmark

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 22:00 in Madrid.
  • This as Covid-19 batters Europe in a virulent third wave.
  • Spain reached 2.95 million cases and 61 300 deaths on Friday, while France registered 3.29 million cases and 78 600 deaths.

French tourists weary of their strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 22:00, even as Covid-19 batters Europe in a virulent third wave.

"Here, there's life - everything's happening!" said 22-year-old student Clara Soudet as she left a live music event near Madrid's bustling Gran Via. Soudet arrived just before New Year's Eve to visit her boyfriend and taste the different vibe.

"It's all open. Even with a curfew, you can still do lots of things, so we make the most of it ... I felt such relief when I sat at my first terrace."

With France's cultural venues shut, restaurants unable to serve meals on-site and a strictly-enforced 18:00 curfew, leisure-seekers have eyed their southern neighbour's capital.

Though it made mask-wearing mandatory and slashed occupancy of public spaces by half, Madrid's conservative regional government has set one of Spain's loosest curfews, defying national recommendations to shut hospitality venues and non-essential shops.

"Seeing the restaurants open was a little shock, because in Paris it's depressing ... all the blinds are lowered," said Sorbonne student Adrien Durand, as he savoured his first sit-down terrace meal.

The city's counter-current policies stand out in Spain which, like France, is being pummelled by a third infection wave. Spain reached 2.95 million cases and 61 300 deaths on Friday, while France registered 3.29 million cases and 78 600 deaths.

"Without tourism ... we have no-one," said Lucio Burgos-Cespedes, who manages a restaurant on Madrid's Santa Ana Square.

Head waiter Edu Luna, who works at a tapas bar across the plaza, agreed, noting that the French now take six out of ten tables. He was comfortable with the foreigners' patronage due to good workplace safety measures such as disinfection, mask-wearing and reduced occupancy. "I think it's great, business-wise. Without tourists, we don't eat."

French tourists overtook the British and Germans by the dozens of thousands in December, a report from Spain's National Statistics Institute said last week, representing one in four foreign visitors during the month.

Of the roughly 650,000 tourists who visited Spain in December, more than 164,000 were French, entering chiefly by airplane, although some drove in.

READ HERE | Asian markets track Wall St records on stimulus optimism

"I've re-learned how to live, as though it were 2019," said 23-year-old law student Clementine Julien, who had not left France in a year and now sat contentedly at a Madrid terrace awaiting her drink.

"I was tired of being able to do nothing," said 22-year-old Theo Perucci as he sipped a beer and played cards with his sister. "(We wanted) to do a trip and also live normally ... so we came on a whim. Life here is good."

The influx of entertainment-seeking young tourists may, however, prove problematic. Police have broken up two parties hosted by French nationals which gathered dozens of mask-less revellers in rented apartments, despite the ban on households mingling indoors.

Police are investigating whether the fact both parties' promoters were French was a coincidence, prompting alarm in some media about a possible party tourism network run by French nationals.

ALSO READ | Scientists continue to research existing drugs to treat Covid-19 - now, an antiviral treatment

Nevertheless, beyond its social life, Madrid appealed to business student Clemence Berna for its locals' rigour. "I felt safe because ... mask-wearing is much more respected here than in France or Britain," Berna said as she left a rooftop bar.

"It had been almost a year, and I'll remember it for a long time: in the sun, on a terrace in Spain with a beer. I felt so much better."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
madridlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 293 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 352 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 1724 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
17.99
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.45
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.04)
Gold
1815.25
(-0.10)
Silver
27.04
(-0.58)
Platinum
1144.69
(+1.32)
Brent Crude
59.51
(0.00)
Palladium
2341.01
(+0.48)
All Share
64999.28
(+1.10)
Top 40
59606.96
(+1.24)
Financial 15
12349.78
(-1.90)
Industrial 25
87338.23
(+0.63)
Resource 10
62820.20
(+3.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo