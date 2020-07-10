46m ago

add bookmark

'It's going to happen again,' says former New Zealand PM Clark tasked with WHO Covid-19 review

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark.
Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark.
Fredrik Sandberg, TT News Agency, AFP
  • Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark has warned that the world could face another health pandemic.
  • WHO appointed Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to lead a panel investigating the response to Covid-19.
  • Clark will work from home on the project.

New Zealand's former prime minister Helen Clark warned if the world remained "flat-footed" in its response to pandemics it faces future economic, social and political crises, after she was appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to lead a review of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

WHO announced late on Thursday that Clark and Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead a panel scrutinising the global response.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called both women "strong-minded, independent leaders", aiming to underscore their freedom in assessing his agency's and governments' Covid-19 responses.

The Covid-19 outbreak originated in China in late 2019 and has infected a reported 12.16 million people globally and 550 242 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The US has accused China of not being open with the rest of the world in the early stages of the outbreak. Beijing has rejected the charge and has fiercely rejected calls for an inquiry, describing the efforts as US-led propaganda against China.

'Exceptionally challenging'

After accepting the role, Clark said the job could only be described as "exceptionally challenging".

In an interview with local broadcaster TVNZ on Friday, Clark said this was the sixth time in 17 years that the WHO has declared a public health emergency.

"This is going to happen again. If the world is as flat-footed in response as it has been to this we are in serious ongoing economic, social, political crisis," Clark told TVNZ.

She said there would be a lot of consultation about appointing panel members.

"But there's also a very real job to do, which is to look at how the WHO has been able to lead. Does it have the right mechanisms? What actually happened here? And there's a lot of politics in that," she said.

She said she will be working from her home in Auckland for the foreseeable future while delivering the project.

New Zealand is among only a handful of countries to virtually eliminate the virus, with no known cases of community transmission in the South Pacific island nation, and the economy back to pre-pandemic normality.

Clark has praised New Zealand's response to the virus.

Clark, New Zealand's leader from 1999 to 2008, lost out four years ago to Antonio Guterres to lead the United Nations. She previously led the UN Development Programme and serves on a WHO panel on childhood obesity.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
What happened to the project to build 10 000 ventilators in SA by end of June?
New WHO guidance calls for more evidence on airborne transmission
WHO sets up panel to review handling of Covid-19 pandemic
Read more on:
whohelen clarknew zealandcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1917 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2086 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 9823 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.92
(-0.66)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.97)
Gold
1796.13
(-0.41)
Silver
18.48
(-0.95)
Platinum
824.00
(-1.14)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1935.00
(-0.50)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo