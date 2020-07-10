'It's going to happen again,' says former New Zealand PM Clark tasked with WHO Covid-19 review

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark has warned that the world could face another health pandemic.

WHO appointed Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to lead a panel investigating the response to Covid-19.

Clark will work from home on the project.

New Zealand's former prime minister Helen Clark warned if the world remained "flat-footed" in its response to pandemics it faces future economic, social and political crises, after she was appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to lead a review of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

WHO announced late on Thursday that Clark and Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead a panel scrutinising the global response.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called both women "strong-minded, independent leaders", aiming to underscore their freedom in assessing his agency's and governments' Covid-19 responses.

The Covid-19 outbreak originated in China in late 2019 and has infected a reported 12.16 million people globally and 550 242 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The US has accused China of not being open with the rest of the world in the early stages of the outbreak. Beijing has rejected the charge and has fiercely rejected calls for an inquiry, describing the efforts as US-led propaganda against China.

'Exceptionally challenging'

After accepting the role, Clark said the job could only be described as "exceptionally challenging".

In an interview with local broadcaster TVNZ on Friday, Clark said this was the sixth time in 17 years that the WHO has declared a public health emergency.

"This is going to happen again. If the world is as flat-footed in response as it has been to this we are in serious ongoing economic, social, political crisis," Clark told TVNZ.

She said there would be a lot of consultation about appointing panel members.

"But there's also a very real job to do, which is to look at how the WHO has been able to lead. Does it have the right mechanisms? What actually happened here? And there's a lot of politics in that," she said.

She said she will be working from her home in Auckland for the foreseeable future while delivering the project.

New Zealand is among only a handful of countries to virtually eliminate the virus, with no known cases of community transmission in the South Pacific island nation, and the economy back to pre-pandemic normality.

Clark has praised New Zealand's response to the virus.

Clark, New Zealand's leader from 1999 to 2008, lost out four years ago to Antonio Guterres to lead the United Nations. She previously led the UN Development Programme and serves on a WHO panel on childhood obesity.



Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab