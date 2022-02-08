30m ago

add bookmark

'It's not over' - New Zealand PM Ardern warns of more Covid-19 variants in 2022

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There will be more variants of Covid-19, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned.
  • New Zealand reported 53 deaths so far.
  • Protesters demanded an end to restrictions.

The Covid-19 pandemic will not end with the Omicron variant and New Zealand will have to prepare for more variants of the virus this year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday in her first parliamentary speech for 2022.

READ | Covid-19: South Africa records 1 228 new infections and 8 deaths

Ardern's warning came as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the parliament building in the capital Wellington, demanding an end to coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.

"Mr Speaker, advice from experts is that Omicron will not be the last variant we will face this year," Ardern told lawmakers in the speech which was livestreamed.

She said:

It’s not over. But that doesn’t mean we cannot move forward. And keep making progress. And so we are.

Ardern's government has enforced some of the toughest pandemic restriction in New Zealand for the last two years, as the government tried to keep the coronavirus out.

The policies helped keep infections and deaths low. 

A country of five million people, New Zealand has had about 18 000 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far and 53 deaths.

But it also angered many who faced endless home isolation, and tens of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders who were cut off from families back home as the borders remained sealed. 

The measures have also been devastating for businesses dependent on international tourists.

Ardern's approval ratings plummeted in the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll released last month, as the public marked her down for the delays in vaccinations and in removing restrictions.

Hundreds of anti-vaccine mandate and anti-government protesters gathered outside the parliament demanding an end to all pandemic restrictions, part of a series of protests undertaken in recent months.

The government said last week that the country will reopen its borders to the rest of the world in phases only by October.

Omicron cases in the country have been steadily rising since some of the social distancing measures were eased recently. New Zealand recorded its largest ever one-day case number with 243 cases on Saturday.

Ardern told Radio New Zealand that the country's Omicron peak could be in March with daily cases ranging between 10 000 to 30 000.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacinda ardernnew zealandcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who would you like to see as the next Chief Justice of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 75 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 391 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 313 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 2606 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.55
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,820.21
-0.0%
Silver
22.89
-0.5%
Palladium
2,261.50
-0.4%
Platinum
1,020.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,198
0.0%
All Share
75,680
0.0%
Resource 10
76,924
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,754
0.0%
Financial 15
15,512
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo