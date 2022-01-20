54m ago

add bookmark

ITV says: UK investigation finds email warning lockdown party should not go ahead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An email sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's private secretary warned against the lockdown party going ahead. 
  • Robert Peston said Sue Gray located the email from a senior official.
  • According to former staffer Dominic Cummings, Johnson had agreed the drinks party should go ahead.

An investigation into Downing Street parties has found an email from a senior official to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's private secretary warning that a May 20, 2020 party should not go ahead, ITV's political editor said on Thursday.

"I understand Sue Gray has found the email from a senior official to PM’s principle private secretary Martin Reynolds warning him the 20 May party should not go ahead," Robert Peston said on Twitter.

Johnson denied on Tuesday an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to Parliament about a lockdown party, saying nobody had warned him the "bring your own booze" gathering might contravene Covid-19 rules.

Johnson had already last week apologised to Parliament for attending the May 20, 2020 gathering in the Downing Street garden. He said he was there for 25 minutes to thank staff.

But Dominic Cummings, an architect of Britain's departure from the European Union and a former senior adviser who left government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said that Johnson had agreed the drinks party should go ahead.

Cummings said that he and at least one other adviser told Reynolds that it should be cancelled.

Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Johnson told reporters on Tuesday: "No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules ... I thought that I was attending a work event."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonukcoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.69
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,837.80
-0.2%
Silver
24.17
+0.1%
Palladium
2,054.45
+2.6%
Platinum
1,045.96
+1.9%
Brent Crude
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,342
-0.3%
All Share
76,013
-0.2%
Resource 10
77,054
+0.1%
Industrial 25
95,219
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,130
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo