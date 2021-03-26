Jacob Blake sues officer who shot and paralysed him in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Jacob Blake Jr has filed a lawsuit against the police officer who shot him.

Blake was left paralysed as a result of the shooting.

The officer, Rusten Sheskey, was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Jacob Blake Jr, the Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin who was shot by a police officer in 2020 and was left paralysed from the waist down, has sued the cop who fired at him in a federal court.

Blake was shot several times in the back in the presence of his young children in August, sparking several days of deadly protests against police brutality and racism in his hometown and across the country.

READ | Wisconsin unrest flares after black man shot in back by cops left paralysed, 'fighting for his life'

Earlier this year, Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Rusten Sheskey, the officer involved in the shooting, saying he acted in self-defence.

Blake's latest 19-page lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin sought an unspecified amount in compensation for the injuries he suffered, and "a substantial sum" in punitive damages.

His lawyers also demanded to be paid for costs, legal fees, "and such other relief as is just and equitable".

Blake's lawyers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Protests erupted last summer after a viral cellphone video showed Blake walking around the front of his car with Sheskey following and opening fire after Blake opened the door.

But investigators said the video was incomplete and failed to show that Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.