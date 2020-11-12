Jail term for 'drunk' anaesthetist over British woman's death

A Belgian anaesthetist was handed three years in jail by French judges on Thursday over the death of a British woman during a emergency Caesarean section she allegedly performed while drunk.

Helga Wauters, 51, was also banned from practising after being charged with manslaughter over the death of Xynthia Hawke, who was overdue when admitted to the maternity ward of Orthez hospital near the southwestern city of Pau on 26 September 2014.

Hawke, 28, died of cardiac arrest four days after a chaotic C-section that starved her brain of oxygen.