46m ago

Share

Japan, South Korea thaw ties to tackle regional threats

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Japan and South Korea announced renewed diplomacy after years of spiteful trade measures. 
  • The countries' leaders promised regular reciprocal visits. 
  • Many South Koreans are bitter over war-time atrocities by Japan. 

Japan and South Korea announced the end of tit-for-tat trade measures and pledged renewed diplomacy as leaders of the two countries met in Tokyo on Thursday for a summit to thaw long-frozen ties.

The neighbours, both key US partners in the region, have for years been locked in a bitter dispute over Japan's use of wartime forced labour.

Relations deteriorated after South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labour, but this month Seoul announced a plan to pay those affected without Tokyo's involvement.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been keen to end the spat and form a united front against regional challenges including North Korea, which launched a long-range missile just hours before Yoon's arrival in Tokyo.

After talks, he and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy," with the leaders agreeing to regular reciprocal visits to build confidence.

Japanese media said this could include Kishida inviting Yoon to the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, and then visiting Seoul.

Kishida said:

Strengthening Japan-South Korea ties in the current strategic environment is urgent.

"I hope this visit will nurture trust and friendship and significantly elevate Japan-South Korea relations."

Tokyo's trade ministry said earlier on Thursday it would end restrictions on exports to South Korea of key industrial materials needed for semiconductors, and Seoul said it would withdraw a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization.

Kishida said both countries wanted stronger deterrence capacities, and that suspended security and ministerial talks would now resume, along with trilateral meetings with China.

North Korean missile

In a potent reminder of the security challenges that have pushed Seoul and Tokyo closer together, North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile just hours before Yoon's arrival.

He said:

As seen from North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch this morning before I left for Tokyo, North Korea's ever-increasing nuclear missile threat poses a great threat to peace and stability.

"Korea and Japan must closely cooperate in solidarity to wisely deal with these illegal threats."

The two neighbours are US allies and economically developed democracies, but their relations have long been poisoned by history, particularly atrocities committed during Japan's 35-year colonial rule, including the use of wartime sex slaves - euphemistically termed "comfort women" - and forced labour.

Japan rejected the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, arguing that colonial-era disputes had been settled in 1965, when diplomatic ties were normalised and Tokyo gave Seoul loans and economic aid equivalent to several billion dollars today.

However, Yoon's election, and growing concerns about North Korean sabre-rattling as well as Chinese military power, have driven momentum for reconciliation.

Yuki Asaba, a professor of Korean studies at Doshisha University, told AFP:

South Korea can no longer afford to keep squabbling over specific bilateral issues.

'A bit complicated'

Following their summit and press conference, Kishida will host a dinner for Yoon, who reportedly made a specific menu request: omurice, a Western-inspired Japanese comfort food featuring an omelette over rice.

For all the outward signs of warmer ties, the countries still face significant challenges, warned Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Seoul's Ewha University.

"It is meaningful that Korea-Japan relations are finally starting to normalise, but it becomes a bit complicated in terms of outcome," he told AFP.

"It all breaks down to at what level Prime Minister Kishida will be willing to apologise for the history."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japan
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a joint news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo.

Japan has said it continues to endorse its historic apologies for wartime acts, but many in South Korea feel that falls short and oppose Yoon's compensation plan.

Internationally, however, the rapprochement has been welcomed, particularly in Washington, which is keen to see two key Asian allies make up.

And a desire to draw nearer to Washington, ahead of a US visit next month, may be partly motivating Yoon's diplomatic overtures to Tokyo, said Asaba.

"He is aware that South Korea fighting with Japan over bilateral issues will hamper enhancing Seoul's relations with Washington," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreachinajapanpoliticstrade
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
25% - 140 votes
No need for bank account details
22% - 128 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 110 votes
Money reflects immediately
34% - 191 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

3h ago

LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.19
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.46
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
970.14
-0.0%
Palladium
1,440.06
-1.4%
Gold
1,930.52
+0.6%
Silver
21.98
+1.0%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
67,037
-0.4%
All Share
72,587
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,268
-1.6%
Industrial 25
98,092
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,228
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

5h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo