Japan to release Fukushima contaminated water into sea - reports

  • Reports suggest that Japan's government will release radioactive water into the ocean.
  • The water is from the destroyed Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant.
  • The fishing industry urged the government not to allow the release of water into the ocean.

Japan's government has decided to release radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, with a formal announcement expected to be made within this month, Kyodo news agency and other media reported on Friday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc has collected more than one million tonnes of contaminated water since the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

READ | At Fukushima plant, a million-ton headache - radioactive water

Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said no decision has been made yet, but the government aims to make one quickly.

"Decommissioning of the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant is a major premise for a restoration in Fukushima from the nuclear disaster. To prevent any delays in the decommissioning process, we need to make a decision quickly," he told a news conference.

He did not give any further details, including a time-frame.

The build-up of contaminated water at Fukushima has been a sticking point in the clean-up, which is likely to last decades, especially as the Olympic Games are due to be held in Tokyo next summer with some events less than 60km from the wrecked plant.

Ban on seafood imports

A possible release is expected to antagonise Japanese fishermen and raise concerns in neighbouring countries.

Last week, Japanese fish industry representatives urged the government not to allow the release of tonnes of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea, saying it would undo years of work to restore their reputation.

South Korea has retained a ban on imports of seafood from the Fukushima region that was imposed after the nuclear disaster and summoned a senior Japanese embassy official last year to explain how the Fukushima water would be dealt with.

Early this year, a panel of experts advising Japan's government on the disposal of radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima plant, recommended releasing it into the ocean.

Japan's industry ministry has been hearing views from various parties since April, including fishery representatives.

A few fishery representatives also visited Kajiyama on Thursday, opposing a release of the contaminated water into sea.

Read more on:
japanfukushima disasternuclear
