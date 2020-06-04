04 Jun

Japanese student arrested after two family members killed with crossbow - report

Tokyo – A Japanese student allegedly killed two members of his family with a crossbow and injured at least two others before being arrested, local media said.

Police in Takarazuka city in Hyogo region in western Japan arrested the college student at the scene of the incident in a residential neighbourhood, according to the local Kobe Shimbun newspaper.

Two adult women were rushed to a hospital but were confirmed dead, the newspaper said, adding that the man reportedly confessed saying: "I killed several members of my family."

The man was arrested on an attempted murder charge, national broadcaster NHK said, adding at least two people had been injured – a man and a woman who were both being treated in hospital.

It said police were alerted when a woman called saying: "My grandchild shot me with an arrow."

Local police declined to comment on the case.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, and weapons are tightly controlled.


